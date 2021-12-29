7th Pay Commission: Decision on 18 months DA arrears of central employees may come soon, they will get more than Rs 2 lakh?

In the next meeting of the cabinet, talks can be held regarding the outstanding dearness allowance. Along with this, the gift of increasing dearness allowance by three percent can be given to central employees on the new year. Let us understand if the DA arrears of 18 months are given to the employees, then how much will be paid as arrears.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central employees are expected to get big relief soon. Decision is likely to come soon regarding the arrears of dearness allowance for 18 months of the employees. Because in the next meeting of the cabinet, talks can be held regarding the outstanding dearness allowance. Along with this, the gift of increasing dearness allowance by three percent can be given to central employees on the new year. Let us understand that if the DA arrears of 18 months are given to the employees, then how much amount can be paid dues.

The Central Government had made 31 percent DA of the employees in the month of October, which is going to be calculated from July. But till now the outstanding 18 months DA has not been paid. For this reason, a demand has been made by the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) that one time settlement of DA arrears pending for 18 months should also be done under the 7th Pay Commission. However, since then talks have been held between National Council of JCM, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and Ministry of Finance on arrears.

More than 1 crore employees and pensioners will benefit

In a report of the Department of Expenditure, it has been informed that there are a total of 48 lakh central employees in the country and about 60 lakh pensioners. There is a demand of the central employees that the outstanding DA arrears should be paid at the earliest. Talks are going on with the government regarding this. For which it is expected that a decision can be taken on this in the cabinet meeting.

How much will be the outstanding arrears

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, if the DA arrears are paid, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees will range between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.

how much DA arrear

Level 1 central employees with a minimum grade pay of up to Rs 1800, DA can be paid up to Rs 4,320. At the same time, 56900 basic salary people will get the outstanding amount of Rs 13,656. Apart from this, DA arrears of central employees from July to December 2020 will be given to those with a minimum salary of Rs 3,240. Along with this, DA of Rs 10,242 will be paid to those with basic salary 56 thousand.