7th Pay Commission: Deepawali of these employees will be lit in the midst of Corona! Expected increase in DA and bonus with increased salary

7th Pay Commission: On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced to give one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday.

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given a big gift to its employees before Diwali. In fact, the installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to about 16 lakh government employees of the state is likely to be given before the festival of lights. Not only this, there is a plan to give bonus along with the salary of October. That is, increased salary, increase in DA and bonus are expected to come together.

In some media reports quoting sources in the Finance Department, it was told that the file related to giving bonus to 14.82 lakh non-gazetted state employees, daily wage earners and work charge employees is ready. Just waiting for the government’s order, while by Monday (October 25, 2021) or Tuesday (October 26, 2021), the Yogi government can make an announcement related to DA and bonus.

After adding three percent DA, the total dearness allowance of state employees will increase to 31 percent, while 16 lakh employees will be able to get the benefit of DA hike. At the same time, a bonus can be given to 14.82 lakhs.

In fact, the state government had said two months ago that the installment of DA for July 2021 would be given around Diwali. Now it is up to the government to give the amount from July to September in the form of arrears or through provident fund accounts and the rest through savings certificates. At the same time, DA is likely to be announced for pensioners.

Uttarakhand CM will give one month’s salary to the relief fund Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced to donate one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Dhami has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Secretariat Administration Department to take necessary action in this regard. The Chief Minister has decided to donate his October salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in view of the extensive damage caused by the natural calamity caused by the extremely heavy rains in the state recently.