7th Pay Commission: Delhi University Bharti 2021: Hundreds of vacancies of Assistant Professors in DU, 7th CPC will be paid – 2021 Recruitment for Assistant Professor in Delhi University, 7th CPC Salary

7th Pay Commission: Delhi University Bharti 2021: Hundreds of vacancies of Assistant Professors in DU, 7th CPC will be paid

Highlights Delhi University Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Professor.

Apply from Du.ac.in by 20th October.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Delhi University Recruitment 2021 notification has been issued. There is a vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the post of Assistant Professor can apply online through the official website of DU, du.ac.in. The link to apply online will be activated shortly.



Salary as per 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC)

This recruitment drive (DU Recruitment 2021) has been conducted to fill a total of 251 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before October 20. Eligible candidates for government job (government job 2021) for the post of assistant professor will be given pay scale (7th pay commission) as per 7th pay commission. The direct link of Delhi University Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 (DU Vacancy 2021 Details)

Out of total 251 vacancies, 90 vacancies are reserved for General Category, SC – 38 vacancies, Scheduled Tribes – 20 vacancies, OBC – 69 vacancies, EWS – 25 vacancies and PWBD 09 vacancies. If there are any discrepancies, applicants can mail their problem to [email protected] or [email protected]

Selection process

Shortlisting of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the departments of the University including their degree, postgraduate degree, M.Phil, Ph.D, JET with NET, NET, research publication and teaching / post doctoral experience marks. Candidates who get 75 or more marks will be called for interview for the post of Assistant Professor.

Educational Qualifications and other information

For educational qualifications, age limits and other important information, visit the notification link. Direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the University will be based on merit through All India Advertising and selection will be made by properly constituted selection committees. The date of the interview has not been announced yet. All the information of the university including the interview letter will be sent only to the registered email ID and mobile number.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website