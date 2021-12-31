7th Pay Commission: ESIC Jobs 2022: Bumper Government Jobs for 10th, 12th Pass, Salary under 8th CPC Rs.

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

More than 3000 posts will be filled in many posts.

10th, 12th pass can apply.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts. More than 3800 posts will be filled for Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting ESIC’s official website esic.nic.in. The online application process will start from January 15, 2022.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skills Test. Keep an eye on the official website of the corporation (Employees State Insurance Corporation) to get more updates about ESIC Recruitment 2022. Online applications will run from January 15 to February 15, 2022.

ESIC Vacancies 2022: Important Dates

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Notification Date – 28 December 2021

Date of commencement of application process – 15th January 2022

Last date to apply – 15th February 2022

Exam Date – Will Be Announced Soon



Also read: Jobs in Indian Army: Passed 10th, 12th in Indian Army, Salary up to Rs.63000

Vacancy Details (ESIC Vacancy 2022 Details)

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) – 1726 posts

Stenographer – 163 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 193 posts

Total number of vacancies – 3847 posts

Who can apply?

Must pass UDC – Degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university. In addition, one should have a good knowledge of computer including office suite and use of database.

Stenographer – Passed 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university

10th pass candidates of MTS-Accredited Board can apply.

Also read: REET 2022: Dates of REET 2022 for recruitment of 20,000 new teachers announced, informed Chief Minister Gehlot.

Age range

Eligible candidates for the post of UDC and Steno should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years on 15 February 2022. So the maximum age limit for MTS is only 25 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

ESIC Job Salary: As per 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC), this salary will be available

UDC and Steno – (Salary Level – 4) Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

MTS – (Pay Level-1) Rs. 18,000-56,900

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Notification