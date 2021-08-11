7th Pay Commission: Good news before Independence Day, rise DA in Assam employees

The Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to increase dearness allowance for state government employees and dearness relief for pensioners from 11 per cent or 17 per cent to 28 per cent. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. From July 1, both pensioners and state employees will be entitled to dearness allowance and dearness relief.

In addition, the cabinet also decided to regularize the leave of absence for the employees who were away from their headquarters before March 20, 2020, in view of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the state cabinet has decided to train about 6,600 youths. To create a force of self-employed youth, the cabinet has also decided to provide a subsidy of Rs.1 lakh each to them. Not only this, the cabinet has asked to appoint 8,855 youth in the health department. The hiring will be for posts that will vary from paramedical staff to doctors and nurses.

According to officials, the state government plans to create 1 lakh new jobs in an effort to reach the target. For this, the cabinet has decided that the Transport and Skill Development Department will jointly give driving training to 6,600 youth or 50 youth of each constituency.

Government Spokesperson and Water Resources Minister Piyush Hazarika said that after the training, the government will give a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to enable them to buy commercial passenger vehicles besides giving driving license. The total number of youth who have taken training is 6,600. The minister said that the cabinet has also decided to request the Center to replace the word Lalung with Tiwa.





