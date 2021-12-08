7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Dearness Allowance may increase by 3 percent on New Year

Central employees can get a big gift on the new year. Once again the central government can increase the dearness allowance (DA). Recently, the government had increased inflation by 3 percent, after which it has announced to increase from 28 percent to 31 percent. This increase will be applicable from July, 2021, which will be calculated in the new year. Along with this, the money for the recent increase in DR, TA and HRA can also be given in the new year. This can lead to a big increase in the salary of central employees.

How much is the increase in salary

If media reports are to be believed, there may be an increase of three percent in the dearness allowance of central employees on the new year. If this increases, then dearness allowance will now be available from the calculation of 34 percent. Due to which there will be a big increase in the salary of the employees and the salary can come with an increase of about 20,000. However, nothing has been officially announced by the government regarding the increase in dearness allowance, nor has there been any statement from the government as to when the DA will be increased.

DA has been increased twice

It is worth noting that the central employees are getting DA at the rate of 31 percent at present. Dearness Allowance (DA) of central employees has been increased twice in July and October. In July, it was first increased to 28 percent and later it was increased to 31 percent by three percent.

Government can also increase the fitment factor

Apart from increasing the dearness allowance, the central government can increase the fitment factor. If media reports are to be believed, increasing the fitment factor is being considered. It is to be known that in 2016 the fitment factor for central government employees was increased. At that time the basic pay of the employees was directly increased from Rs.6000 to Rs.18,000. This increase can lead to an increase in the minimum wage.