7th Pay Commission: Government Jobs: UKMSMSB Recruitment 2021 for Dental Hygienists, Salary up to Rs.

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

Recruitment for the post of Dental Hygienist.

Salary will be paid till the Seventh Pay Commission.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB), Dehradun has invited applications for the post of Dental Hygienist in Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Division. The application process has started from October 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through UKMSSB’s official website ukmssb.org.



This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for a job in the medical field. UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Drive (UKMSSB Jobs) is being organized to fill 40 vacancies of Dental Hygienists in the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand. The last date to submit online application is on or before November 6, 2021. The direct link to the UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (UKMSSB Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 40 vacancies will be filled at Dental Hygienist. These include SC – 15 posts, ST – 03 posts, Other Backward Classes – 11 posts, Economically Weaker Section – 01 post and General Category – 10 posts.

Who can apply?

Dental Hygienist for Direct Recruitment: Diploma in Dental, Hygienist from a recognized institution of Indian Dental Council. Must be registered at Dental Registration Tribunal, Uttarakhand. The candidate must have at least 2 years of experience in the Territorial Army or a B or C certificate from the National Cadet Corps.

Pay scale

Eligible candidates, after appointment, will get Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 from 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission) under Pay Matrix Level-7. Apart from this, other allowances including DA, HRS will also be provided.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Applicants must be between a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 42 years of age on 1 July 2021. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Learn how to apply

Visit the UKMSSB’s official website, ukmssb.org. Click the Apply tab on the home page. Register and fill out the application. Upload all required documents. Pay the application fee. Keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website