7th Pay Commission: Here the cabinet approved to make these employees 7th Pay Commission (CPC) Latest News Today 2021 in Hindi: 7th Pay Commission: Congress CM Charanjeet Singh Channi led Punjab Cabinet approved these employees to be fixed – 7th Pay Commission: Here the cabinet has given approval to ensure these employees

7th Pay Commission: Congress CM Charanjeet Singh Channi led Punjab Cabinet approved these employees to be fixed

7th Pay Commission: Considered to regularize their services on the basis of evaluation of their work by the committees constituted for this purpose.

The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved regularization of services of 1925 assistant professors working in government-aided colleges of the state. The decision in this regard was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday evening, an official statement said.

The cabinet had earlier given approval to fill up 1925 vacant posts of assistant professors in aided colleges in a phased manner on a three-year contract with basic pay, grade pay. Thereafter, their services were considered for regularization on the basis of evaluation of their work by the committees constituted for the purpose.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of two new government colleges in Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts. According to this decision, a new degree college will be opened in Banga village Sarhala Ranuwan of Kanshi Ram Government College, SBS Nagar in Adampur, Jalandhar.