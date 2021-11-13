7th Pay Commission: Here the government has increased the DA, know – what is the percentage increase and from when will it be implemented? 7th Pay Commission: Here State Government increased DA, Know – what is the percentage increase and from when will it be implemented? – 7th Pay Commission: Here the government has increased DA, know – what is the percentage increase and from when will it be implemented?

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: According to the decision of the cabinet, all the employees and pensioners getting salary under the fifth, sixth and seventh pay commission of the state government will now get three percent more dearness allowance from July 1 of this year.

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: The Jharkhand government on Thursday decided to increase the dearness allowance of all its employees and pensioners by three percent and this hike will be applicable from July 1 this year. A decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting of the Jharkhand government chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In a release issued by the state government after the cabinet meeting, it has been informed that the approval has been given to increase the rates of dearness allowance by three percent from July 1 in the pay scales of the pensioners and employees of the state government. That is, now it has been approved to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 28 percent to 31 percent.

Amendment in 14 rules for appointment: Meanwhile, the CM-led government, in its promise to fill up vacant government posts in the state, on Friday amended 14 different appointment rules and required the state to pass class X and XII for appointments in all the rules. made the condition mandatory. Decisions to this effect were taken in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Soren here.

A government release said that clearing the way for appointments in government departments, the cabinet has passed amendments to 14 appointment rules. Now the essential condition of a government job is that it will be mandatory for the general category candidates in the state to pass 10th and 12th class from the schools of Jharkhand itself. A total of 37 proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting of the Jharkhand government held in Ranchi on Friday. The cabinet also approved an expenditure of Rs 31 crore for Govindpur-Dumka road and Rs 44 crore for Jharia-Baliyapur road.