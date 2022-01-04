7th Pay Commission: Here the salary of these employees increased by 50%, on the other hand CM announced an increase in the salary for them7th Pay Commission: Odisha hikes junior teachers’ salary by 50pc and Anganwadi worker and mini Anganwadi workers would get an additional monthly encouragement allowance of Rs 500 and helpers Rs 250 in up – 7th Pay Commission: Here the salary of these employees increased by 50%, on the other hand CM announced increase in salary for them

On this occasion, the CM honored such employees who have done excellent work in the monitoring committee of Kovid-19.

The Odisha government on Monday announced a 50 per cent hike in the salary of all junior teachers on permanent and contract basis posted in the primary schools of the state. According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the increase in the salary of these teachers will be effective from January 1, 2022. At least 33,038 junior teachers will be benefited by this decision of the government, which includes 19,714 permanent and 13,324 teachers on contract basis.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken this decision after increasing the grant-in-aid to the employees of all aided non-government schools, colleges and madrasas following the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. The contractual junior teachers getting a salary of Rs 7,400 in the state will now get 11,000 salary while the salary of permanent teachers will increase from 9,200 to 13,800.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the work of Anganwadi women workers, mini Anganwadi women workers and helpers, giving them Rs 500, Rs 500 and Rs 500 per month respectively from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 (for two years). An additional incentive amount of Rs 250 has been announced separately.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Anganwadi women workers and assistants conference at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Monday and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 754 Anganwadi centers. This includes the inauguration of 169 Anganwadi centers and foundation stone of 585 Anganwadi centers.

Yogi said that at present a total of 3,06,829 Anganwadi women workers, mini Anganwadi women workers and helpers are working. He said that at present an honorarium of Rs 5,500 per month is being given to Anganwadi women workers, Rs 4,250 to mini Anganwadi women workers and Rs 2,750 to helpers.

According to the official statement released on Monday, after this increase and from September 2021, the State Government is giving Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) (Anganwadi women workers Rs 1,500, Mini Anganwadi women workers Rs 1,250, assistants Rs 750) and India A total of Rs. 8,000 to Anganwadi women worker, Rs. 6,500 to Mini Anganwadi women worker and Rs. 4,000 will be received.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honored the Anganwadi women workers – Shama Parveen, Kanti Verma and Kamlesh Yadav for doing excellent work in the monitoring committee of Kovid-19. Apart from this, during another campaign, Anganwadi women workers and assistants Noor Jahan, Sarojini Devi, Sandhya Singh, Rekha Devi, Neetu Devi etc. were honored for doing excellent work. A short film was also screened during the programme.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women Welfare Swati Singh said that remarkable work is being done by the department under the guidance of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister has given special importance to Anganwadi women workers.