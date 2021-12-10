7th Pay Commission Jobs: 7th Pay Commission Jobs: Government jobs in Delhi even for 12th pass, Salary up to 1.50 lakhs – Delhi dseu Jobs Junior Assistant, for other posts, Salary up to 1.50 lakhs under 7th cpc.

Delhi DSEU Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: Delhi University of Skills and Entrepreneurship (DSEU) has invited applications for the post of Junior Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on DSEU’s official website dseu.ac.in. The last date for submission of applications is December 20, 2021. Eligible candidates seeking employment through this recruitment drive will be paid under 7th Pay Commission.



The Delhi DSEU Recruitment 2021 will fill up a total of 51 vacancies for the posts of Group ‘C’ Junior Assistant or Office Assistant and Senior Assistant, Group ‘B’ Program Officer and Office Superintendent. Online applications have started from 05th December. Recruitment related information (DSEU Recruitment 2021) such as vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and salary etc.

Vacancy Details (DSEU Vacancy 2021 Details)

Junior Assistant or Office Assistant – 42 posts

Senior Assistant – 03 posts

Program Officer – 04 posts

Office Superintendent – 02 posts

Total number of vacancies – 51



Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant or Office Assistant – 12th pass from any recognized board or institution. Hindi typing speed on typewriter should be 25wpm or 30wpm in English, 35wpm in English or 30wpm in Hindi on computer.

Senior Assistant and Office Superintendent – Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution with a minimum of 55% marks.

Program Officer and Program Officer – Degree must have at least 50% marks. Visit the notification link for more details.

Age range

The maximum age limit for Junior Assistant or Office Assistant is 35 years. Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age to apply for other posts. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit.

DSEU Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test. Exam questions will be in both Hindi and English languages.

This salary will be available under 7th pay commission (pay scale).

Junior Assistant or Office Assistant – Rs.19900-63200 (Salary Level-2)

Senior Assistant – Rs.19900-63200 (Salary Level-2)

Program Officer – Rs 44900 – Rs 142400 (Salary Level-7)

Office Superintendent – Rs 47600 – 151100 (Salary Level – 08)

Application fee

The application fee is Rs.500 for general category and Rs.250 for others. Pay the application fee online.

How to apply?

Download the application form from the official website and fill it out. Send by 20th December 2021 to OSD (Recruitment), Room No. 312, 3rd Floor, Delhi University of Skills and Entrepreneurship, Integrated Institute of Technology Complex, Sector-9, Dwarka, New Delhi-110077.

Information link

Official website