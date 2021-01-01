7th Pay Commission Jobs: Railway Jobs 2021: RRC Recruitment in Western Railway, 12th pass also pay as per 7th cpc

Highlights Great opportunity to get a job in railways.

Western Railway has issued sports quota recruitment.

12th pass can also apply.

Railway Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: The Railway Recruitment Cell of Western Railway has issued notification for Group C Recruitment (RRC Railway Recruitment 2021). Here online applications are invited for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for various posts of Group C (Administration and other functional sector) through Sports Quota. Both male and female candidates can apply online till September 03 for this recruitment.



Interested and eligible candidates for railway jobs can apply online by visiting the official website of RRC at rrc-wr.com. Important information and direct link of Railway Recruitment 2021 (RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021) notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Indian Railways Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 21 vacancies will be filled under sports quota through RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Drive. This includes vacancies for women and men in a number of sports including athletics, cricket, hockey, basketball, wrestling, handball and table tennis. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Pay scale

There are 05 posts in Western Railway Sports Quota Recruitment, on which the appointed candidates will be paid under 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC) under Salary Matrix Level – Rs. 25500 to 81100 under Level 04 and Rs. 29200 to 92300 under Level 05. At the same time, the remaining 16 posts will get salary up to Rs 19900-63200 under Level-02 and up to Rs 21700-69100 under Level-03.

Also read: UKPSC Lower PCS Jobs 2021: UKPSC has announced a total of 190 government recruitments, salaries up to Rs 1.42 lakh

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for 04 and 05 salary levels must be graduates from any recognized university. So for Pay Level – 02 and 03, 12th pass from a recognized board is required. In addition, the respective sport should earn a place in any championship between 01 April 2019 to 28 July 2021. Click on the notification link for details.

Also read: Bank Jobs 2021: Clerk vacancy in this bank, graduate government job

Age range

Candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 can apply for these posts, excluding the age limit for the reserved category as per government norms.

Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website