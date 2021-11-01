7th Pay Commission Jobs: Railway Recruitment 2o21: Get Government Jobs in Railways, Learn Eligibility, Salary and How to Apply – Railway Jobs for Players from 7th cpc Pay Matrix Level 2 to Level 5 in Southern Railway

Highlights Great government job opportunity in railways.

Southern Railway Sports Quota Recruitment Notification has been published.

According to the 7th Pay Commission, you will get a good salary.

Railway Recruitment 2021: This is a golden opportunity to get a job in railways. Southern Railway has issued notification for recruitment under Level-2 to Level-5 Sports Quota (Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification). Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on the official website of Southern Railway rrcmas.in. The application deadline is November 30, 2021 or earlier.



December 15 for candidates from Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti districts and Pangi subdivision in Champa, Himachal Pradesh district, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep. 2022 will be. The direct link to the Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Pay Scale as per Seventh Pay Commission (Seventh Pay Commission Jobs)

Athletics (Women and Men), Basketball (Women and Men), Cricket (Women), Powerlifting Man Athletes have Level-2 to Level-5 Pay Matrix positions in Railways under the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC). Get a job Level – Rs. 2: 19,900, Level – Rs. 3: 21,700, Level – Rs. 4: 25,500 and Level – Rs. 5: 29,200. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully.

Vacancy Details (Southern Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)

Athletics (Women) – 2 posts

Athletics (Men) – 2 positions

Basketball (Women) – 3 posts

Basketball (Men) – 4 posts

Cricket (Women – 3 posts)

Power Lifting Man – 1 post

Swimming Men – 1 post

Volleyball (Women) – 3 posts

Volleyball (Men) – 2 posts

Total number of vacancies – 21 posts

Who can apply?

The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years. Candidates who want to apply for this post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification available here. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Application fee

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.500. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women and Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities, Minority Candidates and Economically Backward Classes will have to pay Rs.

How to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates should submit the application along with a copy of self-attested certificate of date of birth, educational qualification and sports success. P.V. Presented at Cherian Crescent. Road, Egmore, Chennai. ‘ Have to send. The application “Application for recruitment against sports quota (open advertisement) for the year 2021-22” should be in the top cover.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website