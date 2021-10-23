7th Pay Commission Jobs: UPSC has issued Government Recruitment for Assistant Director, 7th CPC Salary, various details, see details – upsc Jobs for Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and other posts, 7th CPC Salary

UPSC has recruited for several posts.

You can apply till November 11.

UPSC Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts including Assistant Professor, Assistant Defense Estate Officer, Senior Scientific Officer. The deadline to apply for these positions is November 11, 2021. Candidates can apply for these posts through the official site of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.



A total of 64 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC recruitment drive. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link of UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Check the vacancy details here

Assistant Professor – 01 post

Assistant Defense Estate Officer – 06 posts

Senior Scientific Officer – 16 posts

Assistant Director – 33 posts

Medical Officer – 08 posts

Salary will be paid under 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC)

Candidates getting government jobs (government jobs 2021) will get the benefit of pay scale and allowances as per 7th pay commission. Information on educational qualifications and age limits can be seen in the notification. Eligibility and age range vary by post.

Application fee

No application fee will be charged from SC / ST / PWBD / Women candidates of any community. All other candidates have to deposit a fee of Rs 25, using cash or SBI’s Net Banking facility at any SBI branch or using Visa / Master Credit / Debit Card.

UPSC Recruitment 2021:Learn how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of UPSC www.upsconline.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Online recruitment application for various posts’ on the home page. A new page will open, here are the links for Post Wise online application. Click on the post for which the candidate wants to apply. Carefully read the required guidelines and fill out the application after the registration process.

upsc recruitment 2021 notification

Link to apply online