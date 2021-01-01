7th Pay Commission Jobs: UPSC Jobs 2021: Opportunity to get government jobs for a total of 155 posts, 7th CPC Salary, see details – upsc recruitment 2021 Apply now for a total of 155 posts, check government job details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

UPSC has invited applications for various posts.

Salary will be received under 7th Pay Commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: The Central Public Service Commission has issued UPSC Recruitment 2021 for the posts of Assistant Keeper, Principal, Deputy Director and Fisheries Research Officer in various departments. To apply online, one has to visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in. Applications are open from 16 August 2021.



As per the notification issued by the Commission (UPSC), a total of 155 vacancies will be filled in various posts in this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before September 02. If you want to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021, read the important information given below carefully. The direct link of UPSC recruitment notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Deputy Director, Ministry of Labor and Employment (ESIC) in Employees State Insurance Corporation – 151 posts

Assistant Keeper of Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture – 2 posts

Fisheries Research Officer in Fisheries Department, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department – 1 post

Joint Director General (Technical) with Chief Officer (Engineering) Directorate General of Shipbuilding, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways – 1 post

Educational Qualification

Deputy Director – Only candidates who have a degree from a recognized university and have three years of experience in administration or accounting or marketing or public relations or insurance or revenue or government or public sector undertakings or tax in an autonomous body can apply. For the post.

Assistant Keeper- Postgraduate degree in Anthropology from a recognized university or institution; Diploma in Museology from a recognized university or institute.

Fisheries Research Officer – Post Graduate Degree in Zoology with Specialization in Fisheries.

Principal Officer – Section 78 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 (44 of 1958) Marine Engineer Officer Class-1 Certificate (in steam or motor or both) or equivalent.

upsc recruitment 2021 age limit

Eligible candidates in the age group of 35 to 50 years can apply for these posts. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

You will get salary as per 7th pay commission (pay scale)

Deputy Director-Salary Matrix Level-10, Assistant Keeper-Salary Matrix Level-07 (7th CPC), Fisheries Research Officer-7th Pay Commission Salary Matrix Level-10, General Central Service, Group-A, and Principal Officer-Salary Matrix Will be available under 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission) of Pay Level-14.

