7th Pay Commission: Now PSU bank employees salary has increased, know how much DA rise

After the central employees, now the salary of public sector bank employees has increased. In the current era of Corona era, there is big news for 8 lakh government bank employees of the country. According to the information, 2.10 percent dearness allowance has been increased in the salary of bank employees by the government. Let us also tell you what kind of announcement has been made by the government.

PSU Bank Employees Dearness Allowance has been increased for August, September, October 2021. This increase has been done for only three months. This rate has been fixed on the basis of All India Average Consumer Price Index data. Talking about the calculation of Dearness Allowance of employees working in PSU banks, then Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index for the last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)-126.33))x100.

The salary of bank employees can also vary. If we talk about bank PO, then his salary is around 40 to 42 thousand rupees. Whose basic is Rs 27,620. Talking about DA on this, there has been an increase of 2.10 percent. According to the service history rules for PO, 4 increments are given to the employee during the entire service. The maximum basic salary after promotion is Rs 42,020.

According to the order of the Indian Banks Association, the figure of Dearness Allowance for May, June and July 2021 was 367 slab. There has been an increase of 30 slabs for August to October. On which now the dearness allowance of PSU bank employees has increased by 2.10 percent to 27.79 percent. Earlier dearness allowance was 25.69 percent.





