7th Pay Commission: NVS Jobs 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has issued recruitment for these posts, salary up to 2 lakhs under 7th CPC
- NVS Recruitment 2021 notification issued.
- Recruitment for various posts including Accounts Officer.
- Salary will be as per 7th pay commission.
Vacancies of General Manager, Deputy Commissioner and Accounts Officer will be filled through Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Recruitment 2021 (NVS Jobs) Campaign. The recruitment will be for a period of three years at present, though it may be extended up to 05 years by the competent authority. Candidates who get the job will get salary on the basis of 7th pay commission. The details of vacancies in these posts and direct link of notification are given below.
Vacancy Details (NVS Vacancy 2021 Details)
General Manager (Construction) – 1 post
Deputy Commissioner (Finance) – 1 post
Accounting Officer – 8 posts
Who can apply?
For the post of General Manager (Construction) should have a degree in Engineering or B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent and at least 12 years of experience in planning, construction of civil engineering projects. At the same time, to apply for the post of Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Accounts Officer, one must have work experience in Central Government, State Government, Semi-Government or Independent Institution. Eligible candidates should not be more than 55 years of age as on 30th December, 2021.
This is the salary you will get in 7th pay commission
General Manager (Construction) – Rs. 123,100 to Rs. 21590 (Salary Level-13)
Deputy Commissioner (Finance) – Rs.78800 to Rs.209200 (Salary Level-12)
Accounts Officer – Rs.44900 to Rs.142400 (Salary-7)
See NVS Recruitment 2021 Notification here
Official website
