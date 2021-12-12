7th Pay Commission: NVS Jobs 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has issued recruitment for these posts, salary up to 2 lakhs under 7th CPC

Highlights NVS Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for various posts including Accounts Officer.

Salary will be as per 7th pay commission.

NVS Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published recruitment notification for various posts including Accounts Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 30, 2021. Eligible candidates will be recruited for the vacant posts in NVS recruitment in Noida, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Shillong.



Vacancies of General Manager, Deputy Commissioner and Accounts Officer will be filled through Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Recruitment 2021 (NVS Jobs) Campaign. The recruitment will be for a period of three years at present, though it may be extended up to 05 years by the competent authority. Candidates who get the job will get salary on the basis of 7th pay commission. The details of vacancies in these posts and direct link of notification are given below.

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: Job opportunity in Central Railway without examination, 12th pass application also

Vacancy Details (NVS Vacancy 2021 Details)

General Manager (Construction) – 1 post

Deputy Commissioner (Finance) – 1 post

Accounting Officer – 8 posts

Who can apply?

For the post of General Manager (Construction) should have a degree in Engineering or B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent and at least 12 years of experience in planning, construction of civil engineering projects. At the same time, to apply for the post of Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Accounts Officer, one must have work experience in Central Government, State Government, Semi-Government or Independent Institution. Eligible candidates should not be more than 55 years of age as on 30th December, 2021.

Also read: UPSC Jobs 2021: No Exam! UPSC Recruitment for Civil Engineers, Apply Soon

This is the salary you will get in 7th pay commission

General Manager (Construction) – Rs. 123,100 to Rs. 21590 (Salary Level-13)

Deputy Commissioner (Finance) – Rs.78800 to Rs.209200 (Salary Level-12)

Accounts Officer – Rs.44900 to Rs.142400 (Salary-7)

See NVS Recruitment 2021 Notification here

HlGUq

Official website