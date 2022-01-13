7th Pay Commission: Railway Jobs 2022: Direct Recruitment for Group C Posts in Railways, 7th CPC Salary for 10th, Passed 12th – Railway Recruitment for Para Medical Staff Posts in Sec 2022, Check Government Job Details

7th Pay Fee: Railway Jobs 2022: Direct Recruitment for Group C Posts in Railways, 7th CPC Salary for tenth, Passed 12th – Railway Recruitment for Para Medical Staff Posts in Sec 2022, Check Government Job Details
Highlights
- A golden alternative in a railway job.
- Direct recruitment of para medical workers in SECR Railways.
- The walk-in interview will start on January 18.
Eligible candidates wishing to use for the put up of Para Medical Staff could attend the walk-in interview. A complete of 75 posts in the group will probably be stuffed via this recruitment drive. The chosen candidates will probably be appointed on contract foundation as paramedical workers at Central Hospital, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. You’ll be able to see the railway job notification and necessary data under.
Railway Recruitment 2022 Emptiness Details (SECR Emptiness 2022 Details)
Staff Nurse: 49 posts
Pharmacist: 4 posts
Dresser: 6 posts
X-ray Technician: 3 posts
Dental Hygienist: 1 put up
Lab Superintendent: 2 posts
Lab Assistant: 7 posts
Physiotherapist: 1 put up
Audio-cum-Speech Therapist: 1 put up
Refractiveists: 1 put up
Whole variety of vacancies – 75
Know when the postwar walk-in interview will happen?
Staff Nurse: January 18, 19, 20, 21, 2022
Pharmacist, X-ray Technician and Dresser: 22 January 2022
Lab Superintendent, Lab Assistant, Dental Hygienist, Physiotherapist, Audio-cum-Speech Therapist, Refractionist: 24, 25 January 2022
The place will the walk-in interview be carried out?
The choice course of will embody a private interview in the workplace of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, SEC Railway, Bilaspur. Candidates ought to obtain the biodata type and fill it correctly. Upon submitting a criticism for a walk-in interview, candidates must submit an software together with a set of required paperwork.
Discover out who can apply?
Graduate candidates who’ve handed tenth, 12th from any acknowledged board can be a part of the direct recruitment of Railways. Place clever academic qualification and age restrict is completely different. For full particulars, you possibly can see the directions under.
Railway SECR Recruitment 2022
