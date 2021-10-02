7th Pay Commission: Recruitment for 29000 posts will be held in this state in October- Education Minister has given information 7th Pay Commission (CPC) Latest News Today 2021 in Hindi: 7th Pay Commission: Recruitment for 29000 posts will be held in this state in October- Education Minister gave information – 7th Pay Commission: There will be recruitment for 29000 posts in this state in October – Education Minister gave information

7th Pay Commission: He said, ‘Since two and a half years, the government could not take out a shortcoming, with what mouth are you doing the work of tricking the children by taking 20 children here.’

7th Pay Commission: The release for the recruitment of 29000 posts in the Education Department in Rajasthan will be issued this month. State Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara gave this information on Saturday. In the program organized at the Chief Minister’s residence, he said, ‘I would like to say on this platform that in October, there will be recruitment for 29000 more posts, because Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s thinking is that our children who work hard should get jobs.’

Simultaneously, Dotasara attacked the leaders of the opposition BJP, which had targeted the government over the alleged irregularities in the recently held Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET). The Education Minister said that these people are upset because they are going to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the wonderful arrangements with which the REET exam was conducted.

Dotasara said that the BJP government was also there in the state, the same people who made statements were ministers but did not take action and copying gangs continued to flourish. He said, ‘You also had the resources, you had the government, but you kept on sleeping peacefully, the copycat gang continued to flourish.’ He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given instructions for strict action against the copycats and the present government caught such people and showed them.

The minister said, ‘If there is any mistake, disturbance, dishonesty, then tell us, we are ready to conduct an inquiry, we are ready to punish the guilty.’ He also targeted Rajya Sabha member Kirori Lal Meena and others who were agitating in Jaipur over this issue and said that they are tricking the children.

He said, ‘For two-and-a-half years, the government could not find a deficiency, with what mouth are you doing the work of tricking the children by taking 20 children here.’ Let us inform that in the REET exam held on 26 September, more than 16 lakh candidates appeared in two shifts of the same day. This exam was conducted for more than 30000 posts from third grade teachers in the state.

Taking a tough stand against those involved in suspicious activities and negligence in the examination, the government has suspended one RAS officer, two RPS officers, over a dozen personnel of the education department and three other police personnel. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has announced a state-wide agitation from October 4 over the alleged irregularities in (REET).