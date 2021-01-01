7th Pay Commission: RSMSSB Jobs 2021: Opportunity to get government job in Rajasthan, 7th CPC Salary, see details – RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 for Computer Post under 7th CPC Pay

Government Jobs 2021, RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (Rajasthan Staff Selection Board) Jaipur has issued notification for Computer Recruitment 2021 (RSMSSB Computer Job). Eligible candidates will be recruited for a total of 250 vacancies. Online applications will start from September 08, 2021.



You can apply from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

If you are preparing for a government job and want to get a job in Rajasthan, this is the opportunity for you. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB).

Last date of application and examination

The last date to submit online application is on or before 07 October 2021. The RSMSSB recruitment exam can be taken in December 2021. The direct link of RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Rajasthan RSMSSB Vacancy 2021 Details)

Non-Scheduled Areas – 220 posts

Scheduled Area – 30 posts

Total Vacancies – 250 Posts (General – 79, WWS – 22 Posts, OBC – 46 Posts, EBC – 11 Posts, SC – 35 Posts, ST – 26 Posts, TSP – 30 Posts and Sahira – 01 Post)

Educational Qualification

Degree in Mathematics or Statistics or Economics from any recognized university. Also, CIC exam must have NIELIT or O Level Certificate or ITI Certificate COPS or DPCS or Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering pass. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Age range

Eligible applicants should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years on 01 January 2022. Applicants in the reserved category will get concession in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Application fee

Normal or OBC: Rs

OBC NCL: Rs

SC or ST: Rs

Improvement fee: Rs

7th CPC pay

In this recruitment drive (RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021), the candidates who get job on computer post will get salary under pay matrix level-8 as per 7th pay commission (7th pay commission).

rsmssb Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website