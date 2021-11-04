7th Pay Commission: Salary will also increase for the employees of this sector, dearness allowance has increased from November

Now the Probationary Officers (Bank POs) working in the government banking sector have also been given a hike in their salary. According to a report, this move of the Center has benefited more than 8 lakh bankers and supporting staff of the country.

During this festive season, the Central and State Governments are giving salary increments to the employees. Some are getting 3% hike in DA and some are getting hike in dearness relief. At the same time, now the Probationary Officers (Bank POs) working in the government banking sector have also been given a hike in their salary. According to a report, this move of the Center has benefited more than 8 lakh bankers and supporting staff of the country. According to this report, information has been given that. Their salary will increase from November 2021.

After the decision of the central government, the dearness allowance of government employees has been increased before Diwali. This dearness allowance has been increased in many states, while it is still pending in many states. With the latest hike, dearness allowance has increased to about 31 per cent. According to the update of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), Dearness Allowance has been increased for November, December, January. Significantly, the dearness allowance has been increased by 37 slabs. According to the information, 30 slabs were increased for August, September and October. This increase has come after the release of AIACPI (All India Average Consumer Price Index) data.

Bankers’ salary will increase

The salary of Probationary Officers (Bank PO) working in a government bank ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 42,000 per month. The part of basic salary in this is Rs 27,620 per month. At the same time, due to increase in DA by more than 3 percent, there is a direct increase in salary. Along with this, the pension of the pensioners will also increase for the month. After promotion, the maximum basic pay of a Bank PO will be Rs 42,020.

31 percent DA to Bihar state employees

Recently, the dearness allowance of Bihar state employees has been increased. Earlier, only 28 percent DA was given to them, but with the increase of three percent DA, now dearness allowance has become 31 percent. This decision was taken in the cabinet on Wednesday.