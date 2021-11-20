7th Pay Commission: The demand of these employees will not be fulfilled? 7th Pay Commission: Amid employees’ strike, cash-strapped MSRTC appoints consultant to suggest financial turnaround – 7th Pay Commission: Will the demands of these employees not be met? Strike for 23 days for better pay, government status

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: The ongoing strike since Diwali has deepened the economic crisis. An official said that the accumulated loss of the corporation before the pandemic was around Rs 8,500 crore. But due to the losses incurred during the lockdown, this number is expected to increase to Rs 12,000 crore by the end of this financial year.

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to appoint a consultant to study the economic turnaround for the loss-making corporation. The employees of the corporation are on strike for the last 23 days.

A meeting, chaired by state transport minister Anil Parab at the MSRTC headquarters here on Thursday, asked a consultancy firm to study and suggest ways to get the cash-strapped corporation out of the current financial situation, an official said on Friday. appointed to deliver.

Most of the employees of the corporation are on indefinite strike since October 28, demanding the merger of MSRTC with the state government, which will give them the status of government employees and better wages.

Shekhar Channe, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, MSRTC said, “KPMG has been appointed to undertake an overall study of MSRTC and suggest various measures for financial revival of the corporation.”

He said the consulting firm may submit its report before the end of the year. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-owned corporation is going through its worst financial crisis, and has had to rely on the government for funds to pay its employees and make other payments.

Additional funds to Gram Panchayats who do 100% vaccination in Palghar: Meanwhile, in an effort to achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra’s Palghar district has decided to provide additional funds to gram panchayats that will vaccinate their entire population by December 31. A senior official gave this information on Friday.

District Magistrate Dr Manik Gursal said that this decision was taken in the meeting of District Planning Committee (DPC) held at Palghar district headquarters on Thursday under the chairmanship of Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse. The District Magistrate informed that the DPC has approved an annual plan of Rs 405.24 crore for the district for the period 2021-22.