7th Pay Commission: The government is ready to discuss everything except the demand for merger, but these employees are firm on the demands; 380 Dismissed

The strike is causing immense hardship to lakhs of commuters across the state, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where MSRTC or ‘ST’ (state transport) buses are the mainstay of the public transport system.

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: The Maharashtra government on Saturday sacked another 380 employees of MSRTC. These workers had refused to end the strike. An official gave this information. The strike by the employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) continued for the 24th day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anil Parab said the government was ready to discuss everything except the demand for merger. The government has so far sacked 618 out of over 90,000 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for not attending duty despite several appeals. In addition, 161 more employees were suspended during the day, taking the total number of suspended employees to 2,937.

The corporation managed to run a total of 143 buses on Saturday. The main demand of the employees, who have been on strike since October 28, is to merge the cash-strapped corporation with the state government.

Minister Parab told reporters, “The government is ready to discuss all the demands except merger.” Will take “Employees should not listen to leaders who are only interested in politics. By doing so, the employees will put their future in danger.

