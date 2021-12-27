7th Pay Commission: There may be an increase of Rs 34,000 in the salary of central employees on the new year, the minimum salary will also be Rs 26,000!

A big increase is expected in the salary of the employees, if the central government increases the dearness allowance (DA Hike) and fitment factor of the employees, then during the new year, the salary of the employees will increase by more than Rs. There will be an increase.

New Year 2022 can bring gifts for government employees. A big increase is expected in the salary of the employees, if the central government increases the dearness allowance (DA Hike) and fitment factor of the employees, then during the new year, the salary of the employees will increase by more than Rs. There will be an increase. There is a demand from the employees and the organization to increase the dearness allowance. However, in the month of October itself, the Central Government had increased the DA of the employees by three percent.

Salary may increase up to 20 thousand rupees

At present, the dearness allowance of employees is being given by the central government at 31 percent, which is now demanding to be increased to 34 percent. Regarding this, some media reports say that the Central Government can increase Dearness Allowance (DA) by 2 to 3 percent on the new year under the 7th Pay Commission. If the calculation is done on this basis, then along with 3% DA hike, 34% dearness allowance will increase by Rs 8,060 on the minimum salary. Whereas the basic salary can go up to Rs 20,000 on an increase of Rs 56,000.

Will there be an increase in the minimum salary?

At the same time, it is being discussed that the fitment factor of the employees should also be increased. But till now no update has been issued by the central government on this. But there is talk that a decision on this can come in February. If it is increased then the minimum salary of the employees will increase from 18,000 to 26,000.

How will the salary of 34 thousand rupees

If the dearness allowance is increased by three percent during the new year, then DA will be given at the rate of 34 percent. That is, Rs 8,060 will be available every month. While the fitment factor also increases, the employees will get a minimum salary of Rs 26,000 + 8,060 = Rs 34,060 per month.