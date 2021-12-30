7th Pay Commission: There will be a big increase in the minimum salary of central employees on the new year! 35,510 will increase to Rs.

The new year 2022 is going to be beneficial for the central employees. Under the 7th Pay Commission, there can be a big increase in the salary of these employees. The Central Government can increase the traveling allowance and fitment factor along with the DA of the employees. There is talk of increasing the fitment factor, which was earlier raised in 2016.

If it is decided to increase it, then the minimum salary of central employees will increase by Rs 8,000 and the basic salary will be Rs 26,000. When the fitment factor was raised in 2016, the minimum basic pay was increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000.

How much can DA increase?

At present, dearness allowance is being given to central employees on 31 percent basic pay. At the same time, after the increased DA in October by many organizations, once again they are demanding to increase the dearness allowance on the new year. Due to this, there is a possibility that the central employees can get a hike of 2 percent to 3 percent this time on the new year. If a hike of three per cent is given, then the dearness allowance will be given to the employees on the calculation of 34 per cent. That is, the salary will increase by Rs 8,840.

Will traveling allowance also increase?

With the expectation of increasing the dearness allowance, house rent allowance and fitment factor in the salary of the employees, the traveling allowance can also be increased. It can be increased by 2 percent on the new year, if the traveling allowance increases by two percent, then according to the calculation, the employees will get an increase of Rs 1350 every month.

how much will be the salary

Due to increase in the fitment factor in the minimum salary of central employees, the basic pay will be Rs 26000. After this, you will get DA 8,840 rupees on Dearness Allowance 34 percent. That is, the minimum monthly salary will be Rs 4,840. Apart from this, if traveling allowance of Rs 1350 is added to this, then the minimum monthly salary will be Rs 35,510 every month.