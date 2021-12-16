7th Pay Commission: There will be a big increase in the salary of central employees! Central government will pay DA of more than Rs 2.18 lakh

If this happens, there will be an increase of 3 percent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees and this year’s DA payment can go into the account of employees up to Rs 2.18 lakh. Apart from this, the minimum salary can also be increased. This step of the government will give a big relief to all the employees and pensioners.

Central employees are going to get a good news during the new year. The dearness allowance of the employees can be increased. The government had just announced a big hike of 12 per cent in DA and it was implemented on July 1st in the year 2021, but after this hike, DA was not issued to the employees. Lakhs of employees are waiting for the payment of Dearness Allowance, some reports are being informed that the Center is now planning to release the arrears of Dearness Allowance of the employees.

If this happens, there will be an increase of 3 percent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees and this year’s DA payment can go into the account of employees up to Rs 2.18 lakh. Apart from this, the minimum salary can also be increased. This step of the government will give a big relief to all the employees and pensioners. According to the reports, the government will announce the release of arrears of DA in the month of December itself and for that, they will schedule a meeting in the cabinet around December 24, which can be chaired by PM Modi himself.

HRA may also increase

An increase in the salary of central employees is being expected during the new year. In such a situation, along with dearness allowance, house rent allowance can also be increased. With 3% increase in dearness allowance to 34%, then HRA will also increase.

Read also: 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana: Why is there delay in getting money in the account of farmers, when will the amount come? know everything

Who will benefit from the release of DA arrears?

According to the Pay Commission report, there are a total of 33 lakh central employees in the country, who are eagerly waiting for the updates from the centre. Earlier, the Finance Ministry had stopped the DA hike in May 2020 till 30 June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

How much will the DA be paid?

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas for Level-13 (7th CPC Basic Pay Scale of Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (Pay Scale), the DA arrears of the employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid.