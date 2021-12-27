7th Pay Commission: There will be a big increase in the salary of these employees on the new year! This state announced to increase dearness allowance

This increase can happen during the new year. After this increase, now the dearness allowance of the employees will be 31 percent, which will be assessed on the basis of July 2021. Let us tell you that this decision has come before the assembly elections.

After the central government and UP, now the state of Uttarakhand has announced to increase the dearness allowance. This state has announced that the dearness allowance of the employees will be increased by 3 percent. This increase can happen during the new year. After this increase, now the dearness allowance of the employees will be 31 percent, which will be assessed on the basis of July 2021. Let us tell you that this decision has come before the assembly elections.

There will be an increase in the salary of 2.5 lakh employees

After the announcement of the Uttarakhand government, the dearness allowance of the state employees will be calculated on the basis of 31 percent. According to the NIA, about 2.5 lakh employees and pensioners of Uttarakhand state will be benefitted. Giving information about the decisions of the cabinet, government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that in the meeting it was decided to give three percent DA to the employees and pensioners of the state. With this, the DA of the employees will increase to 31 percent.

How much can the salary increase

According to some media reports, if the DA of the employees is calculated according to the increase of three percent, then the salary can increase by eight to 10000 rupees. However, it depends on how much salary is being given to the employees. Let us inform that earlier dearness allowance is being given at the rate of 28 percent.

money will be transferred soon

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the DA of its employees from 29 percent to 31 percent. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has retrospectively implemented the DA hike from July 2021 and said that all past dues will be credited to the employees’ account soon.

Read also: POMIS is a risk free savings scheme, you get guaranteed returns; But before taking it, you must know these things

DA may increase in the new year also

It has been informed in a report that the central government may increase the DA of employees during the new year, which may increase by two or three percent. If the dearness allowance is increased by three percent, then the total DA will be 34 percent. On which if the calculation is done, then the salary of the employees will increase by more than 20.