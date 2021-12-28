7th Pay Commission: There will be no reinstatement of these dismissed employees- Cabina Minister tells Legislative Council 7th Pay Commission (CPC) Latest News Today 2021 in Hindi: No taking back MSRTC staffers whose services were terminated, Parab tells Maha Council – in There will be no reinstatement of sacked employees – Kabina Minister told the Legislative Council

7th Pay Commission: Parab said that the state government is awaiting the recommendations of the three-member committee constituted by the High Court on the demand of merger of the corporation being made by the striking employees.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday that the employees who were sacked from the MSRTC, which were badly affected by the strike, will not be reinstated for the time being. He was replying to a question by BJP’s MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil in the Legislative Council.

A large section of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees have been on strike since October 28. Their demand is that the loss-making MMRTC should be handed over to the state government. At the same time, bus services are being badly affected after the workers’ strike intensified from November 9.

“At present we cannot take services of those employees who have been sacked. We appealed at least six times but they refused to return. Now his contract has expired and we cannot take him back to duty immediately.

“Those who were suspended are being allowed to return to duty. We have also dismissed the cases registered against them. The strike has caused a loss of Rs 650 crore. The Transport Corporation was already facing financial troubles due to the Kovid-19 lockdown.

In order to reduce the anger of the striking employees, Parab said that they should not pay attention to the rumours of the salary hike being temporary. He told the Legislative Council, “The increment in MSRTC is permanent. We have also decided to pay salaries by the 10th of the month.

,The relatives of 222 personnel who died of Corona applied for the job’: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has received 222 job applications in compassionate grounds category from the next of kin of employees who died of COVID-19 in the last few years. State Minister Anil Parab also informed that the kin of 19 COVID-19 victims have opted to take Rs 10 lakh as compensation instead of accepting the job, and accepted six such offers. has gone.