7th Pay Commission: These decisions have been taken for the government employees of these states, the salary will increase

The Central Government has recently increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees. Due to this, more than 48 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners of the Center are getting benefit.

Employees are now being paid 28 per cent DA instead of 17 per cent. On the lines of the Center, some state governments have also taken decisions regarding the DA of the employees. The latest case is from Jammu and Kashmir. Here DA for employees and pensioners has been increased from the existing 17 percent to 28 percent from July 1.

Recently, the Karnataka government also recently increased it from 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent with an order to release additional installments of DA. However, after the announcement of the DA increase of the Central Government, the Rajasthan government had first announced the increase in dearness allowance.

The Rajasthan government had reduced it from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. After this, the Government of Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also increased the DA. Following the steps of the Center, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the DA of the employees. The DA of the employees has been increased from 17 percent to 28 percent.

These state governments had banned DA due to the adverse effect on the exchequer due to corona and lockdown. However, after the second wave almost subsided, these state governments along with the Center have taken important decisions for the employees.





