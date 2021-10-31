7th Pay Commission: These employees adamant on the demand of 50% payment of DA and increase in salary, announced boycott of work from 1st November! 7th Pay Commission (CPC) Latest News Today 2021 in Hindi: 7th Pay Commission: These Employees adamant on demand of 50% payment of DA and salary increase & announced a boycott of work from 1st November! – 7th Pay Commission: These employees adamant on the demand of 50% payment of DA and salary increase, announced boycott of work from 1st November!

7th Pay Commission: Parihar said, “Our other demands include allowance to contract engineers and employees and payment of bonus to employees engaged on outsourced basis along with salary for the month of October before Diwali and the benefit of increment and dearness allowance.” Is.”

The Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers (APUFPEE) on Saturday called upon the employees of state-owned power companies to boycott work from November 1 to meet their various demands. MPUFPEE’s coordinating engineer VKS Parihar told PTI that employees and engineers of state-owned power companies will hold a work boycott movement from November 1 on their five-point demand.

Parihar said that 50 per cent of dearness allowance arrears and payment of increment amount in October salary are among the major demands. He said that the Forum has already placed its demands in meetings with the State Energy Minister and the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, where assurances were given but no action has been taken so far.

He informed that MPUFPEE is a joint forum of 11 unions of engineers and employees of government power companies.

“Our other demands include allowance to contract engineers and employees and payment of bonus to employees engaged on outsourced basis along with the salary for the month of October before Diwali and the benefit of increment and dearness allowance,” Parihar said.

Let us inform that after the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) of their employees by the Central Government by three percent, some states also increased the salary of their government employees and gave them Diwali Bonanza. Madhya Pradesh is also included in such states. In the BJP-ruled state, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced an eight percent increase in the DA of his employees.

MP CM had announced an eight percent increase in DA. With this decision of the state government, the total amount (in percentage) of DA of government employees increased to 20 percent. Decisions related to increase in salary have also been taken in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Odisha and UP etc.