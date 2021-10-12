7th Pay Commission: These employees will get Dussehra, Diwali Bonanza, can get extra salary up to 18 thousand; 7th Pay Commission: These employees will get Festival Bonanza and Instructions for recruitment on vacant posts here – 7th Pay Commission: These employees will get Dussehra, Diwali Bonanza, can get extra salary up to 18 thousand; Instructions for recruitment on vacant posts here

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: The central government has announced PLB (Productivity Linked Bonus) for railway employees, which will be equal to 78 days of daily wages in the financial year 2020-21. This bonus will be for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees. However, its benefit will not be available to RPF or RPSF employees.

In fact, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the PLB. The Union Cabinet said in a statement that about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted railway employees are likely to benefit from this decision. According to a statement by the Union Cabinet, “PLB is paid to the eligible railway employees every year before Dussehra or Puja holidays.”

According to the cabinet statement, the financial implication of payment of PLB for 78 days to railway employees is estimated to be Rs 1984.73 crore. The Union Cabinet has fixed a salary calculation limit of Rs 7,000 per month for payment of PLB to eligible non-gazetted railway employees. The cabinet said in a statement that the maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee for 78 days is Rs 17,951.

On the other hand, the central employees who have not claimed for CEA i.e. Children Education Allowance can still claim for the same. They will not even need official documents for this. Explain that under the 7th Pay Commission, every month central employees get an allowance of Rs 2,250 for the education of their children. But when the schools were closed due to Corona, they could not claim it. An MoU was issued by the DoPT in July, stating that even after depositing the fees online of the children, the central employees were facing difficulties in claiming CEA. However, they can now claim this allowance by showing the school’s admission slip.

At the same time, in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to start the recruitment process for the posts that are vacant after retirement in government departments. In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary Personnel Devesh Chaturvedi has sent instructions to all the heads of departments, in which it has been said that if needed, immediate approval should be taken from the higher level. Not only this, a decision is likely to be taken soon regarding the recruitment of third class vacant posts in state universities and aided colleges.