7th Pay Commission: These employees will not be able to get the benefit of arrears of increment, know why?

Dearness Allowance of Central Employees has been increased under the Seventh Finance Commission. At the same time, dearness allowance has also been increased in many states. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has increased the arrears of increments of state employees. But this benefit will not be available to all employees, especially those with retirement between 1 and 30. Because under the rule it has been said that only the employees who are in service from July 1 are given the benefit of increment. This benefit cannot be given to the employees retiring on 30th June.

Every month the employees suffer a loss of 1000 to 5000 rupees.

Under this rule, it is believed that the session starts from July 1. Because of this, the employees retiring on 30th June do not come under this new session, due to which they are not able to get the benefit of this increment. Under the anomaly of this rule, there is a loss of 1000 to 5000 rupees in the pension of the employees every month. Because pension is done only on the basis of your last month’s salary. Every year about 5000 employees are the victims of this rule, they are not able to get the benefit of salary increase.

Things get worse in the span of an hour

According to the service condition rule of the Madhya Pradesh government, the employees who are in service on July 1 are given the benefit of increment. If the employee retires on 30th June at 5.30 am, then the next date starts only at 6.30 am for the next one hour. That is, he is deprived of the increment by an interval of one hour.

High Court had given the decision

In this case, the High Court had also ruled that the person who works throughout the year should get the increment. Under this, the one who retires on June 30 will also be eligible for increment. The High Court had given this decision on 6 March 2020, rejecting the appeal of the state government. On the other hand, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department Vinod Kumar says that this is a matter of the Finance Commission, on which the Finance Department will take a decision. There will be no interference of the general administration.