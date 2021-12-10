7th Pay Commission: These workers can get a big new year gift! Government may increase DA again 7th Pay Commission (CPC) Latest News Today 2021 in Hindi: 7th Pay Commission: These Employees may get a Big New Year Gift as Union Government may increase Three Percent DA – 7th Pay Commission: These employees You can get a big New Year’s gift! Government can increase DA again

7th Pay Commission Latest News in Hindi: The New Year can be a year of bumper gifts for the central government employees. After the recent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR), Traveling Allowance (TA) and House Rental Allowance (HRA), another good news is coming for central workers in 2022. If media reports are to be believed, there is a possibility of another three percent hike in dearness allowance to central employees in January 2022. With the latest DA hike, there will be a huge increase in the salary of these employees.

According to the news of a Hindi daily, after increasing the DA, the salary of central employees will increase by about Rs 20,000. However, however, nothing has been officially announced by the government regarding the increase in dearness allowance nor has there been any statement from the government as to when the DA will be increased.

Apart from the increase in dearness allowance, there is another good news for the central government employees. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Center is in discussion to increase the fitment factor. If the fitment factor increases, then the salary of the employees will automatically increase.

In 2016, the fitment factor for central government employees was increased. At that time the basic pay of the employees was directly increased from Rs.6000 to Rs.18,000. Now the center is planning to increase the salary of central employees in 2022.

Let us inform that at present, central employees are getting 31% dearness allowance. The DA of central employees was increased twice in July and October. If the Center increases the DA of the employees by three percent, then their salary will increase significantly.

What is fitment factor?: It is this factor that increases the salaries of central employees by more than two and a half times. As per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the salary of central employees is determined by their basic pay and fitment factor in addition to allowances.