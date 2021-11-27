7th Pay Commission: UPSC Jobs 2021: UPSC has created 57 vacancies for these posts, 7th CPC Salary, see details – Upsc Recruitment 2021 to fill a total of 57 posts for professors and others. Salary under 7th cpc.

Highlights UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Opportunity to get government jobs in many positions.

Salary will be received under 7th pay commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published recruitment notifications for various posts including Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on UPSC’s official site upsc.gov.in. Candidates who get government job (government servant 2021) for these posts will be paid under 7th pay commission.



The Commission (Central Public Service Commission) on its official website has issued two notifications for the posts of professors and teachers in various departments, advertisement numbers 17-2021 and 16-2021. As per both these recruitment notifications (UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF), a total of 57 vacancies have been sought through this recruitment drive. Important information about recruitment and direct link of notification is given below.

View vacancy information here (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Professor (Electrical Engineering and Control Systems) – 2 posts

Associate Professor (Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgy or Production Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering or Information Technology Engineering) – 12 posts

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering or Information Technology Engineering) – 12 posts

Co-Assistant Director – 03 posts

Deputy Director – 06 posts

Senior Assistant Controller – 08 posts

Teacher – 14 posts

Total number of vacancies in UPSC – 57 posts

Also read: ITI Recruitment 2021: No Exam! PSPCL has created 600 vacancies for this post, see full details here

Who can apply?

According to the notification issued by UPSC, post-wise educational qualification and age limit are different. Please note that selection of eligible applicants will be based on interview. Read the instructions below carefully for full details.

Important date

Advertisement no. The last date for submission of online application for 17 – 2021 – 16 December 2021 is 11:59 PM

Advertisement No. 16 – 2021 Last date to apply for the post – 03 December 2021 till 11:59 pm

Also read: RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Opportunity to get government job in Rajasthan, Recruitment for APRO post

upsc job application fee

To apply, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. Fees can be deposited only in cash at any branch of SBI or using SBI’s Net Banking facility or using Visa / Master Credit / Debit Card. However there is no charge for female candidates from SC / ST / PWBD / any community.

Advertisement No. 17 – 2021 Notification Link

Advertisement No. 17 – 2021 Notification Link

Official website link