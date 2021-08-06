7th Pay Commission Which state has increased how much DA View full list here – 7th Pay Commission: Which state has increased how much DA? View full list here

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News, Government Employees: Central employees, who have been facing disappointment on Dearness Allowance (DA) for the last one and a half years, have recently got relief. The Center has increased dearness allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. With this, employees will get increased salary and pensioners will get pension.

Following in the footsteps of the Centre, some state governments have also given relief on DA to the employees. These state governments had banned DA due to the adverse effect on the exchequer due to corona and lockdown.

However, after the second wave almost subsided, these state governments along with the Center have taken important decisions for the employees. Soon after the decision of the Center was taken, the Rajasthan government had first announced an increase in the DA of the employees. It was approved to increase it from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

7th Pay commission: Great news for central employees, dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28%

In view of these decisions of the Center and Rajasthan, the Government of Jharkhand also increased the dearness allowance from 17 percent to 28 percent and then the additional installments of Karnataka Government DA for the time period from January 2020 to June 2021 from 11.25 percent to 21.5 percent. .

At the same time, the Haryana government has also increased the DA. It has been increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. The special thing is that it also includes the increase of Freeze DA on 1st January 2020, 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021. Apart from these, 28 percent DA is now being paid to government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh also.





