8.2-Magnitude Earthquake Off Alaska Prompts Tsunami Warning

In Alaska, just before midnight local time, a buoy near Sand Point measured a water level rise of about six inches. Another near Old Harbor on Kodiak Island was just over eight inches.

A tsunami watch was also briefly issued for Hawaii and canceled just over an hour later, the governor said on Twitter.

In Kodiak, where the earthquake could be felt, tsunami sirens sounded and people began to move to higher ground.

Perryville, Alaska, with a population of 113, is 57 miles northwest of the quake’s epicenter, the United States Geological Survey said. Anchorage, with a population of nearly 300,000, was about 500 miles to the northeast.

Since 1990, there have been 17 earthquakes of magnitude 8.2 or greater, according to USGS data.