8 Ball Pool 5.4.5 APK for Android – Download



8 Ball Pool is a traditional game of pool played online in real-time with other players. The game is based on an American Billards-style game where you either choose full-color balls or strips. Once you have pocketed all the balls you go for the 8 Ball in black. You can play against Facebook friends in one on one games.

Download the 8 Ball Pool game

Whoever pockets his/her set of 7 balls first will go after the queen or the 8th Ball. The player who pockets their chosen balls first followed by pocketing the black ball is the winner of the game. When going for the queen you will have to call a pocket. To call a pocket all you need to do is click the pocket you want to pot the ball into.

As your turn comes up a timer will start around your profile picture. You will have to play your shot before it runs out otherwise your opponent gets awarded the shot. Similarly in the 8 Ball Pool, if you pocket the white cue ball your opponent will get a free ball and can place the cue ball anywhere on the table to play their shot.

You also have to keep in mind that the white ball in the 8 ball pool always hits your selected balls first. If the white doesn’t make contact with one of your own balls before hitting your opponent’s balls, or it misses everything on the table. This will be counted as a foul in 8 Ball Pool and your opponent will get a free ball.

Or can enter tournaments by using coins that will in turn enable you to win rewards in the form of coins or pools cues. Read more about the 8 Ball tournaments. Once you choose your ball by pocketing the full-colored or strips you will have to pocket 1 to 7 balls. So will your opponent.

As you play the game you will unlock cool items such as tables and cues that will give your game avatar a unique personality. And in the end, you will have to download the game to learn more about it. So click the download button above and instantly download 8 Ball pool to your mobile.