8 Maruti vehicles in the top 10, Maruti’s cheapest car first

Auto corporations have been affected on account of the lack of semiconductor chips, however nonetheless Maruti Suzuki has bought the most variety of vehicles. Eight vehicles have been included in the top 10 of this firm, whereas three corporations have been concerned in the complete 10 vehicles. Vehicles from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India have featured in the listing launched by JATO Dynamics India final month.

The listing contains fashions like Wagner, Swift, Baleno, Ertiga, Alto, Need, Vitara-Brezza and Eeco. Apparently, the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV has been at quantity 4, which signifies Hyundai fashions like the Creta and Venue due in December 2021. For Hyundai, the Venue subcompact SUV is the solely mannequin that has made it to the top 10 vehicles.

8 vehicles of maruti suzuki included

Maruti Suzuki goes to launch in December 2021. Maruti’s WagonR car is at primary with 19,728 models as towards 17,684 models of WagonR have been bought in December 2020. Maruti Suzuki Swift is at quantity two in the listing with 15,661 models and Maruti’s Baleno at quantity three with gross sales of 14,458 models. On this means, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is at the fifth place with 11,840 models. At the identical time, Maruti Suzuki Alto has been on the sixth with 11,170 models.

Aside from this, Maruti Suzuki Dzire with 10,663 models is current at the seventh place with a lack of 4 locations. Nevertheless, Hyundai Venue has moved as much as the eighth place at 10,360 models as in comparison with a month in the past. Whereas the Maruti Suzuki Eeco van has managed to enter the final 10 positions with 9,165 models.

The brand new automobile Tata Nexon additionally included

Tata Nexon has additionally featured in the top 10 listing. Tata Nexon has secured the fourth place with 12,899 models bought in the nation final month. Tata Nexon is the new entrant in the top 5. By way of gross sales, it has left behind vehicles like Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Maruti’s reasonably priced car WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR value begins at Rs 4.93 Lakh and begins at Rs 6.45 Lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a complete of three trims: LXi, VXi, and ZXi. It comes in two petrol engines 1-Litre (68PS/90Nm) and 1.2-Litre (83PS/113Nm). For security, the Wagon R will get customary options like driver airbag, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.