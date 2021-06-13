8 romantic films and web series to watch on Netflix, Zee5, MX Player and other OTT platforms to make the most of your weekend



Weekend is right here and having an important binge record is a should, particularly throughout such superb climate. All that you simply want is an ideal cup of espresso and an important romantic film or series to watch. Here's a record of films and web series to watch on OTT and bid goodbye to boredom.

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar’s Little Issues series is a giant slice of happiness one mustn’t miss at any value. The series is about how these two begin residing collectively and how life unfolds in entrance of them. Dhruv and Kavya will make you have a good time the little issues in life and belief us you’ll be grateful! You may watch this series on Netflix.

Everlasting Roommates – TVF Play

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh’s comedy-romantic web series is what’s going to flip your boring day into an thrilling one. The series is a couple of couple who resolve to transfer in collectively after three years of long-distance relationship. You may watch this series on TVF Play.

Cheesecake – MX Player

Properly, this series is a delight for all canine lovers on the market. On this series, a millennial couple goes out to rescue a canine named Cheesecake who saves their marriage. What will be higher than watching this present on a weekend? You may watch this on MX Player.

Baarish – ZEE5

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi’s present Baarish will make you notice how small issues in life matter the most. This stunning love story will certainly hold you interact and make you fall in love with them. You may stream Baarish on Alt Balaji, Zee5.

Flames – Youtube

Flames is a teenage love story and will take you thru the expertise of falling in everlasting love. You may watch Flames on Youtube.

Love Per Sq. Foot – Netflix

Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar’s city love story begins with a cute friendship and blossoms into love. The story of this movie is about how two folks plan to purchase a home and make investments their funds as they can’t afford it individually. You watch it on Netflix.

Holidate – Netflix

Properly, this movie describes how being single particularly in a household can depart you pressured? Seeing your associates relationship or getting married will be an add-on to the stress ranges. Holidate is about how two strangers who’re single meet and resolve to be every other’s companions for all the household occasions. Watch Holidate on Netflix.

50 FIRST DATES – Amazon Prime Video

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore starrer romantic comedy movie is about how Henry meets Lucy in Hawaii. This cute story will certainly make you fall in love with Henry who retains reminding Lucy as she suffers from short-term reminiscence and retains forgetting him.

