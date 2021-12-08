8 Women and 8 Men: Germany Gets Its First Gender-Equal Cabinet

BERLIN – For the first time in 16 years, Germany will run a man. But while Angela Merkel is handing over the chancellorship to a male successor, there will be more women in the next cabinet than ever before. Half, to be exact.

Incoming Chancellor Olaf Schulz kept his election promise to appoint as many women as men in his government – and not only that, women would run all the brief information related to security and diplomacy.

Germany will have its first female foreign minister and first female home minister. He will also get the third woman defense minister in a row.

“Security will be in the hands of strong women in this government,” Mr Scholes said on Monday. “Women and men each make up half the population, so women should have half the power,” he added. “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to do that.”