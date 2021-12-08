8 Women and 8 Men: Germany Gets Its First Gender-Equal Cabinet
BERLIN – For the first time in 16 years, Germany will run a man. But while Angela Merkel is handing over the chancellorship to a male successor, there will be more women in the next cabinet than ever before. Half, to be exact.
Incoming Chancellor Olaf Schulz kept his election promise to appoint as many women as men in his government – and not only that, women would run all the brief information related to security and diplomacy.
Germany will have its first female foreign minister and first female home minister. He will also get the third woman defense minister in a row.
“Security will be in the hands of strong women in this government,” Mr Scholes said on Monday. “Women and men each make up half the population, so women should have half the power,” he added. “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to do that.”
Ms Merkel is doing something she has never achieved herself – gender equality in the cabinet – talking about the mixed legacy of gender, the world’s most powerful woman for more than a decade.
Ms Merkel has long kept the word feminist out of place, and until the last years of her rule she rarely publicly promoted the issue of women’s advancement. Germany has infamous female business leaders. And even in politics, where Ms Merkel has been a role model for many, the number of women ministers and MPs remains close to a third.
Yet, many attribute her long and popular tenure to the fact that Mr. Scholz and his team were forced to support gender equality.
“Germany has evolved over the years, and Ms Merkel has been instrumental in that,” said Jutta Almendinger, president of the research institute at the WZB Berlin Social Science Center and an expert on gender and inequality. “So in a way, Scholz complied with the country’s call.”
“Merkel has always carried out her sex politics in secret,” Ms Olmendinger said. “She is a perfect feminist. The fact that she did not make it public is related to the fact that she may have lost her power. “
The women who took office this week have made it clear that they intend to make their mark on the ministry.
Annalena Berbach, the new foreign minister, has spoken of her plans to take a tougher line on strategic rivals such as China and Russia. Incoming Home Minister Nancy Feser on Monday vowed to “fight the greatest threat to our liberal democracy: to fight the extreme right.” And Christine Lambretch, the next Secretary of Defense, promised to provide the resources needed for Germany’s infamous insufficient army.
Unlike Ms Merkel, these ministers do not feel inferior in declaring their feminism.
Clara Gavitz, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, said the gender-equal cabinet is “an important signal for all women in our country.”
