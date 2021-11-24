80 crore people out of 130 in the country are poor – indications from the government’s propaganda, questions on the claims of development

In 2014, the government had fixed the poverty line at Rs 32 per day for rural areas and Rs 47 per day for cities. According to Tendulkar’s formula to measure poverty, 22 percent of the country’s population was poor.

On Wednesday, the Modi government has announced to extend the free ration scheme till March 2022. The government claims that 80 crore people across the country are getting free food grains from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. PM Modi himself has reiterated this point on many occasions. Now questions are being raised about this figure of the government.

Claims question Now that the government has announced to increase the free food grains scheme again, 80 crore people are again claiming benefits from BJP. In such a situation, people are raising the question that when the total population of the country is 130 crores, then from where did 80 crores of the poor people come from? If 80 crore people are poor, then where is the development that the government has been claiming? The name of the scheme and the claims of the government show that this scheme is for the poor. This means that these 80 crore people are poor and if they are not poor then how are they getting the benefit of the scheme? This figure of the government has once again sparked a new debate.

People are also taunting on social media regarding this claim of the government. Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s tweet, a Twitter user named Rajendra (@Enraged_Indian) said- “Today 80 crore people are starving despite the continuous improvement in the economy. This is the result of gross misgovernance of the last seven years”.

Twitter user Abdullah (@ABDULLAHKHANAMU) took a jibe at the Modi government’s claims of development and wrote – “Eating 80 crore people every day….means poverty is more than 60 percent in India”.

What do the figures say? New data on poverty is not available from the Government of India. If we look at the poverty figures, according to the 2011 census, about 22 percent of the country's population was below the poverty line. There are many scales in the country to measure poverty and this work has always been controversial.

Global statistics- According to the World Bank, the poverty rate in India will reduce in FY 2022, but will still remain close to the 10 percent level. It is estimated that the poverty rate will reduce from seven percent to ten percent in FY 2022.

In recent years, India has emerged as the country with the highest rate of poverty reduction. In 2019, the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index reported that India lifted 271 million citizens out of poverty between 2006 and 2016. India has not counted its poor since 2011. But in 2019, the United Nations had estimated the number of poor in the country to be 364 million i.e. 360 million or 28 percent of the population.

Now if we look at these figures, then the number of poor in the country is much less than the government’s claim of 80 crores. That is why people are questioning this claim of the government.