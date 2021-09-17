80 Hilarious Christmas-themed Pick-up Lines to Help You Find Love During Christmas



Christmas is an occasion to make merry as you meet new people and share in the glorious birth of Jesus Christ. The festival has a way of bringing together people from various walks of life, which also makes it an excellent opportunity to flirt with your crush. And there’s no better way to charm your love interest than hit on them with a Christmas-themed pick-up line.

If you’re looking for the best Christmas-inspired pick-up line to flirt with your crush this coming Christmas, you’re in luck. We’ve prepared a collection of hilarious pick-up lines to help you find love during Christmas. These pick-up lines cut across the whole spectrum, from clean one-liners that you can dish out to your crush, to dirty lines to share with your sexual partner.

Christmas Themed Pick Up Lines

1. Are you Adam Sandler? Because I’m ready to give you eight crazy nights.

2. Are you Christmas? Because I want to Merry you.

3. Are you looking for a tree topper? Because I’ve been told I’m a star on top.

4. Are you tinsel? Because I want you all over my tree.

5. Aren’t you supposed to be on top of that tree? Because you’re a star.

6. Black ice isn’t the only thing I’m falling for.

7. Call me Rudolph, because you just sleighed me.

8. Can I lick your candy cane?

9. Can I ride your reindeer?

10. Can I stuff your stocking?

11. Can I take a picture of you so I can show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas?

12. Can you hold my gloves for a second? I usually warm them by the fireplace, but you are way hotter.

13. Did you ask Santa for a rhino this Christmas? Because it looks like you could use something horny.

14. Did you bring me a flashlight for Christmas Santa?

15. Do you celebrate Boxing Day? Because you’re the whole package.

16. Do you live in an igloo? Because you seem like a pretty cool person.

17. Do you wanna sit on my yule log?

18. Do you wanna watch me touch my elf?

19. Do you want your wreath frosted?

20. Even Santa can’t make candy as sweet as you.

21. Forget 12 days of Christmas, I want 12 days with you.

22. Good tidings aren’t the only thing I can give you.

23. He may have a nice car, but I have a fast sleigh.

24. He’s not so little, if you know what I mean…

25. Hey Babe, when was the last time you did it in a sleigh?

26. Hi, Santa said you wished for me. Good choice.

27. How about I slip down your chimney at half-past midnight?

28. How about we make this a Not-so-Silent Night?

29. How about you show me peace on earth and I’ll show you goodwill toward men?

30. I can tell you’re quite the ‘elf-a-male’

31. I can’t wait to watch your balls drop

32. I could work with the elves in the ribbon-tying department because I’m a pretty knotty girl.

33. I didn’t think I was a snowman, but you just made my heart melt.

34. I don’t care if I’m on your naughty list or your nice list, I just want to be on your to-do list.

35. I feel like a Christmas tree when you talk to me because I light up.

36. I just got some mistletoe; how about we go back to my place and try it out?

37. I know it’s not Christmas yet, but Santa’s lap is always ready.

38. I like milk and cookies but I would rather have you.

39. I must be a snowflake, because I’ve fallen for you.

40. I prefer to give rather than receive.

41. I take romance to a new level — I don’t cuddle; I hibernate.

42. I thought I didn’t receive any presents this Christmas, until I realized you’re the only gift I need today.

43. I want to fill you up with my holiday spirit.

44. I was going to warm my hands by the fireplace but you’re much hotter.

45. I’ve checked twice and I’m sure you’re on my naughty list.

46. If a big man puts you in a bag tonight, don’t worry. I told Santa I wanted you for Christmas.

47. If Christmas is one leg and New Year is the other, can I visit between the holidays?

48. If I was the Grinch, I wouldn’t steal Christmas. I’d steal you.

49. If I’m Santa, will you be my Ho?

50. If you come to my house on Black Friday, all clothes will be 100 percent off.

51. If you jingle my bells ill promise you a white Christmas.

52. If you wake up in a box tomorrow morning, it’s cause I asked for the sexiest person in the world for Christmas.

53. If you were a reindeer, you’d be Cupid, because your friend is looking fine tonight. Can you introduce me?

54. If you were a tree, you’d be an evergreen because I bet you look this good year-round.

55. Is your name Jingle Bells, cause you look like you go all the way

56. Keep an eye out for elves with ropes and a blindfold! Why? Cause I asked Santa for you this Christmas.

57. Let’s both be naughty this year and save Santa the trip.

58. Let’s pretend to be presents and get laid under the tree.

59. Like candy canes and Christmas, me and you were mint for each other.

60. My bedroom is the warmest place for 500 miles. Looks like we have to head there if we want to stay warm.

61. Of all the magnetic poles in the world, you had to walk into mine.

62. On the 11th day of Christmas, the pipers aren’t the ones piping this time, baby.

63. Santa: Wanna sit on my lap and discuss the first thing that comes up?

64. Santa’s lap isn’t the only place wishes come true.

65. Screw the nice list; I’ve got you on my “nice and naughty list!

66. That Christmas tree isn’t the only thing that’s going to have an angel on top of it.

67. That’s not a candy cane in my pocket. I’m just glad to see you!

68. The stockings are hung and so am I.

69. Trust me! If you ever saw it, you would even say it glows.

70. Unlike Santa, I come more than once a year.

71. Unlike Santa, I’ll bring over some toys if you want to get naughty.

72. Wanna sit on the North Pole tonight?

73. Want to climb into my warm and fuzzy cloak?

74. What’s a nice girl/guy like you doing on a naughty list like this?

75. Won’t you ride my sleigh tonight?

76. You know I would love to show you the toys my elves make for adults.

77. You looking to get fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-laid?

78. You wanna swallow some Egg Nog?

79. You’d be the first gift I’d unwrap Christmas morning.

80. You’re so hot you’re the reason we’re not having a white Christmas.

Remember…..

When choosing a Christmas-themed pick-up line, be sure to go for lines that are audience-appropriate. Note that the pick-up lines you’d dish out to your crush are quite different from those you’d share with your spouse.

Most importantly, ensure that these lines are used consensually. In other words, only use them if you’re sure the other person will receive them well.