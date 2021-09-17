Entertainment News

80 Hilarious Christmas-themed Pick-up Lines to Help You Find Love During Christmas

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
80 Hilarious Christmas-themed Pick-up Lines to Help You Find Love During Christmas
Written by admin
80 Hilarious Christmas-themed Pick-up Lines to Help You Find Love During Christmas

80 Hilarious Christmas-themed Pick-up Lines to Help You Find Love During Christmas

Christmas is an occasion to make merry as you meet new people and share in the glorious birth of Jesus Christ. The festival has a way of bringing together people from various walks of life, which also makes it an excellent opportunity to flirt with your crush. And there’s no better way to charm your love interest than hit on them with a Christmas-themed pick-up line.

If you’re looking for the best Christmas-inspired pick-up line to flirt with your crush this coming Christmas, you’re in luck. We’ve prepared a collection of hilarious pick-up lines to help you find love during Christmas. These pick-up lines cut across the whole spectrum, from clean one-liners that you can dish out to your crush, to dirty lines to share with your sexual partner.

Christmas Themed Pick Up Lines

1. Are you Adam Sandler? Because I’m ready to give you eight crazy nights.
2. Are you Christmas? Because I want to Merry you.
3. Are you looking for a tree topper? Because I’ve been told I’m a star on top.
4. Are you tinsel? Because I want you all over my tree.
5. Aren’t you supposed to be on top of that tree? Because you’re a star.
6. Black ice isn’t the only thing I’m falling for.
7. Call me Rudolph, because you just sleighed me.
8. Can I lick your candy cane?
9. Can I ride your reindeer?
10. Can I stuff your stocking?
11. Can I take a picture of you so I can show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas?
12. Can you hold my gloves for a second? I usually warm them by the fireplace, but you are way hotter.
13. Did you ask Santa for a rhino this Christmas? Because it looks like you could use something horny.
14. Did you bring me a flashlight for Christmas Santa?
15. Do you celebrate Boxing Day? Because you’re the whole package.
16. Do you live in an igloo? Because you seem like a pretty cool person.
17. Do you wanna sit on my yule log?
18. Do you wanna watch me touch my elf?
19. Do you want your wreath frosted?
20. Even Santa can’t make candy as sweet as you.
21. Forget 12 days of Christmas, I want 12 days with you.
22. Good tidings aren’t the only thing I can give you.
23. He may have a nice car, but I have a fast sleigh.
24. He’s not so little, if you know what I mean…
25. Hey Babe, when was the last time you did it in a sleigh?
26. Hi, Santa said you wished for me. Good choice.
27. How about I slip down your chimney at half-past midnight?
28. How about we make this a Not-so-Silent Night?
29. How about you show me peace on earth and I’ll show you goodwill toward men?
30. I can tell you’re quite the ‘elf-a-male’
31. I can’t wait to watch your balls drop
32. I could work with the elves in the ribbon-tying department because I’m a pretty knotty girl.
33. I didn’t think I was a snowman, but you just made my heart melt.
34. I don’t care if I’m on your naughty list or your nice list, I just want to be on your to-do list.
35. I feel like a Christmas tree when you talk to me because I light up.
36. I just got some mistletoe; how about we go back to my place and try it out?
37. I know it’s not Christmas yet, but Santa’s lap is always ready.
38. I like milk and cookies but I would rather have you.
39. I must be a snowflake, because I’ve fallen for you.
40. I prefer to give rather than receive.
41. I take romance to a new level — I don’t cuddle; I hibernate.
42. I thought I didn’t receive any presents this Christmas, until I realized you’re the only gift I need today.
43. I want to fill you up with my holiday spirit.
44. I was going to warm my hands by the fireplace but you’re much hotter.
45. I’ve checked twice and I’m sure you’re on my naughty list.
46. If a big man puts you in a bag tonight, don’t worry. I told Santa I wanted you for Christmas.
47. If Christmas is one leg and New Year is the other, can I visit between the holidays?
48. If I was the Grinch, I wouldn’t steal Christmas. I’d steal you.
49. If I’m Santa, will you be my Ho?
50. If you come to my house on Black Friday, all clothes will be 100 percent off.
51. If you jingle my bells ill promise you a white Christmas.
52. If you wake up in a box tomorrow morning, it’s cause I asked for the sexiest person in the world for Christmas.
53. If you were a reindeer, you’d be Cupid, because your friend is looking fine tonight. Can you introduce me?
54. If you were a tree, you’d be an evergreen because I bet you look this good year-round.
55. Is your name Jingle Bells, cause you look like you go all the way
56. Keep an eye out for elves with ropes and a blindfold! Why? Cause I asked Santa for you this Christmas.
57. Let’s both be naughty this year and save Santa the trip.
58. Let’s pretend to be presents and get laid under the tree.
59. Like candy canes and Christmas, me and you were mint for each other.
60. My bedroom is the warmest place for 500 miles. Looks like we have to head there if we want to stay warm.
61. Of all the magnetic poles in the world, you had to walk into mine.
62. On the 11th day of Christmas, the pipers aren’t the ones piping this time, baby.
63. Santa: Wanna sit on my lap and discuss the first thing that comes up?
64. Santa’s lap isn’t the only place wishes come true.
65. Screw the nice list; I’ve got you on my “nice and naughty list!
66. That Christmas tree isn’t the only thing that’s going to have an angel on top of it.
67. That’s not a candy cane in my pocket. I’m just glad to see you!
68. The stockings are hung and so am I.
69. Trust me! If you ever saw it, you would even say it glows.
70. Unlike Santa, I come more than once a year.
71. Unlike Santa, I’ll bring over some toys if you want to get naughty.
72. Wanna sit on the North Pole tonight?
73. Want to climb into my warm and fuzzy cloak?
74. What’s a nice girl/guy like you doing on a naughty list like this?
75. Won’t you ride my sleigh tonight?
76. You know I would love to show you the toys my elves make for adults.
77. You looking to get fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-laid?
78. You wanna swallow some Egg Nog?
79. You’d be the first gift I’d unwrap Christmas morning.
80. You’re so hot you’re the reason we’re not having a white Christmas.

READ Also  Oscars red carpet 2021: Best dressed stars arrive at Academy Awards

Remember…..

When choosing a Christmas-themed pick-up line, be sure to go for lines that are audience-appropriate. Note that the pick-up lines you’d dish out to your crush are quite different from those you’d share with your spouse.

Most importantly, ensure that these lines are used consensually. In other words, only use them if you’re sure the other person will receive them well.

Tags: a christmas line are you a tree pick up line best snapchat pick up lines birthday pick up lines birthday pick up lines for girlfriend black humor pick up lines candy cane pick up christmas game candy pick up lines cheesy christmas pick up lines christmas chat up lines dirty christmas dirty pick up lines christmas edition pick up lines christmas eve pick up lines christmas hugot lines english christmas lights hugot christmas pick up christmas pick up lines christmas pick up lines 2016 christmas pick up lines clean christmas pick up lines for boyfriend christmas pick up lines for her christmas pick up lines reddit christmas sex jokes christmas sex puns christmas sexting ideas classy pick up lines clean pick up lines cuddle pick up lines cute cheesy christmas pick up lines cute christmas lines cute christmas pick up lines cute naughty christmas sayings dirty christmas jokes pick up lines dirty christmas lines dirty christmas phrases dirty christmas pick up lines dirty christmas pick up lines for guys dirty christmas puns dirty christmas quotes dirty merry christmas dirty pick up lines for christmas dirty santa pick up lines dirty thanksgiving pick up lines dirty ways to say merry christmas flirty christmas captions flirty christmas puns flirty christmas quotes freaky christmas funny christmas pick up lines funny santa naughty list quotes grinch pick up lines grinch pickup lines holiday pick up lines hugot pick up lines i asked santa for you for christmas i told santa i wanted you for christmas if you were a holiday you d be inappropriate christmas phrases marriage pick up lines merry christmas dirty quotes merry christmas naughty quotes merry christmas pick up lines morning pick up lines nasty christmas quotes nasty xmas quotes naughty christmas girls naughty christmas humor naughty christmas phrases naughty christmas pick up lines naughty christmas quotes naughty christmas sayings naughty girl christmas quotes naughty holiday puns naughty list christmas quotes naughty santa quotes new years pick up lines pick up limes cookie pick up limes cookies pick up lines for snapchat pick up lines to get laid pick up lines to get snapchat queen pick up lines santa dirty pick up lines santa dirty quotes santa pick up lines sexual christmas names sexual christmas puns sexy christmas puns sexy christmas quotes sexy holiday quotes sexy reindeer names snapchat pick up lines tagalog christmas pick up lines thanksgiving pick up lines thanksgiving pick up lines dirty tree pick up lines white pick up lines xmas hugot lines xmas sex puns
READ Also  An Artist’s Continuing Exploration of the Human Form

#Hilarious #Christmasthemed #Pickup #Lines #Find #Love #Christmas

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment