80 percent money spent on publicity, Rs 848 crore approved in five years

Efforts are made to provide education to the girl child and increase their participation in the society under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. Girls can pursue higher education if they get money deposited in the bank.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ launched by the Government of India on January 22, 2015 has not been doing well in the states. In this regard, the latest report of the Women’s Empowerment Committee expresses its disappointment about the lack of proper utilization of funds released by the government. Let us inform that the committee headed by Maharashtra BJP Lok Sabha MP Heena Vijaykumar Gavit presented a report related to this in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Heena Gavit presented the fifth report on “Empowerment of women through education”. The report said that about 80 per cent of the scheme’s funds have been used for its advertising and not on issues like health and education for women. The committee in its report said that since its inception in 2014-15 till 2019-20, a total of Rs 848 crore has been approved for this scheme. In 2020-21, an amount of Rs 622.48 crore was released to the states except during the pandemic period.

“Only 25.13% of the funds, i.e. Rs 156.46 crore, have been spent by the states, which is not a performance in line with the projected target of the scheme,” the committee’s report said. According to the committee’s report, out of the total Rs 446.72 crore released during 2016- 2019, 78.91% was spent on media advertisements only.

It is necessary to balance the objectives of the plan: “While the committee recognizes the need for a media campaign to take the message of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to the masses, it is equally important to balance the other objectives of the scheme,” the report said. The report said the panel recommended that “the government should also focus on planned expenditure allocation for education and health related matters.

Purpose of Beti Bachao-Beti Badhao: It is worth mentioning that Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Development as a national initiative. Its aim is to end the social discrimination faced by girls and bring about a change in the negative mindset of the people towards them. Apart from this, the objective of the scheme is to reduce the sex ratio, promote women empowerment.