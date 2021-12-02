83 (2021) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p



83 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

83 Movie is a movie based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup match, which will be released in cinemas on 24 December 2021. No information found for watching 83 movie online. You will be informed as soon as the information is received.

83 Movies Info:

Full Name: 83

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

83 (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

83 Information

Release Date: 24 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Kabir Khan

Writing Credits-Sumit Arora, Vasan Bala, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Kabir Khan

Produced by-Vivek b Agrawal, Jim Edgar, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena Varma, Sajid Nadiadwala, Deepika Padukone, Cyrus Patel, Aditya Singh

Music by-Pritam Chakraborty, Julius Packiam

Cinematography by-Aseem Mishra

Film Editing by-Nitin Baid

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra, Magda Sobolewska

Production Design by-Kevin Mones, Paul Rowan

Art Direction by-Bilal Hashmi, Korgaonkar Tejas

Makeup Department-Chloe Bond, Marianna Coletta , Madeleine Ellis, Gabriel Georgiou, Megan Leigh, Anita Matkar, Jacqueline Russon, Darshan Yewalekar

Production Management-Gunjan Chandwani, Sunny Denvi, Bindni Karia, Ameed Khan, Sarwar Mohammad, Ravishankar Tiwari

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Benazir Baig, Amiya Dev, Somair Malhotra, Robert Miller, Haider Naqvi, Mukesh Prajapati, Aisha Rosalie, Moin Shaikh, Aishwarya Vasudev

Art Department-Ramesh Andhale, Vivek Gurav, Kishor Kawad, Mahto Mohanlal, Kitty Katalina Walker

Sound Department-Manik Batra, Kirk Braganza, Ganesh Gangadharan, Shashwath Jagadeesh, E.J. Thomas, Seby Varghese

Animation Department-Pranjal Singh

Casting Department-Helen Banks, Richard Banks, Angha Joshi, Rachita Kapoor, Aditya Kumar, Lovesh Piplani, Hiren Rathod, Vaibhav Vishant

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Shreya Agarwal, Shyam Kumar Bhaskar, Shruti Mhatre, Sweta Nad

Editorial Department-Kanika Agrawal, Arnav Das, Abhishek Panikkar, Nishad Patill, R.C. Pranav, Vini N Raj, Sajith Rajendran,

Sarvesh Kumar Singh

Location Management-Sue Bellarby

Music Department-Joel Crasto, Prashant Ingole, Kausar Munir, Jaideep Sahni

Transportation Department-Dev Barot, Mke Chauffeurs, Bruce Patel, Nitin Upadhyaya.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with 83 movie and you should also know the story of 83 movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of 83. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of 83 movie only after watching the movie. The story of India’s incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

Where to see 83?

83 Movie is a movie based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup match, which will be released in cinemas on 24 December 2021.

Top Cast Of 83

Actor Role In West Side Story Movie Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri R. Badree as Sunil Valson Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer Satish Alekar as Sheshrao Wankhede

83 (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

83 Movie Information

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: India

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

83 Story reviews

Screenshots: 83 Movie Trailer

Through the website GadgetClock.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

Disclaimer –

GadgetClock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.