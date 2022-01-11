83 becomes Ranveer Singh’s 6th film in 100 crore club, clashing with Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan | ’83’ becomes Ranveer Singh’s 6th 100 crore film – Huge clash with Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan

83 becomes Ranveer Singh’s 6th film in 100 crore membership, clashing with Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan | ’83’ becomes Ranveer Singh’s 6th 100 crore film – Huge clash with Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan

Salman Khan

15 consecutive movies of Salman Khan have crossed the 100 crore mark. Nonetheless, this report has been damaged with the final.

Nonetheless, Salman has 100 crore movies – Dabangg, Prepared, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Jai Ho, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s 15 movies with Sooryavanshi have joined this membership.

Rowdy Rathod, Housefull 2, Vacation, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Rest room Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Information, Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgan’s 11 movies have crossed the 100 crore mark.

De De Pyaar De, Complete Dhamaal, Raid, Golmaal Once more, Shivaay, Son Of Sardar, Bol Bachchan, Singham, Singham Returns, Golmaal 3, Tanhaji

Shahrukh Khan

7 movies of Shahrukh Khan have crossed 100 crores. Shahrukh’s previous couple of movies have didn’t enter the 100 crore membership. On the similar time, now there are hopes from Pathan.

Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Specific, Joyful New 12 months, Dilwale, Raees

Aamir Khan

6 movies of Aamir Khan have crossed 100 crores in a row. Let me inform you, Mr. Perfectionist had began the 100 crore membership.

Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, Thugs of Hindostan

