83 box office opening fails to beat MS Dhoni opening | Top Cricket Films Box Office | 83 box office

biggest cricket movie The biggest cricket film of all time in Bollywood has been Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni. This biopic on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the best film of Sushant Singh Rajput's career and Sushant threw himself in the preparation of this film. Its effect was clearly visible on the success of the film. Dhoni gave an opening weekend of 66 crores after giving an opening of 21 crores at the box office. The film earned a total of 135 crores. Made on a budget of 104 crores, the film earned 216 crores worldwide. Sachin A Billion Dreams This film, which came in 2017, was a documentary made on the life of Sachin Tendulkar. The film made a successful attempt to portray the life of Sachin Tendulkar on screen through one of the most memorable matches of Sachin Tendulkar. However, the critics had high expectations from the film and the film did not live up to everyone's expectations. But still since it talks about the greatest player of Indian cricket, the film earned 51 crores at the box office. At the same time, the film Worldwide had earned 76 crores. ferrari ride This 2012 sports drama was a surprise hit at the box office. In the film, Sharman Joshi played the role of a father who is a modest clerk but gives his life to fulfill his son's dream of becoming a cricketer. Made on a budget of 10 crores, this film had earned 32 crores at the box office, while worldwide this film earned 44 crores.

Lagaan is one of the best films in the history of Hindi films. And the center of this film was the rebellion of the youth of a debt-ridden village against the British rule and a successful attempt to defeat these same English boys in their own game of cricket. The film, which came in 2001, competed with Sunny Deol’s Gadar at the box office and earned 30 crores. At the same time, the film Worldwide had earned 65 crores.

Akshay Kumar’s Patiala House was the story of a Sikh family who migrate to England during the 1984 riots. Years later, the Sikh boy of this family becomes part of the England cricket team, but his father objected to this. Akshay Kumar’s character in the film was believed to be based on England cricket team player Monty Panesar. The film earned 31 crores at the box office.

Emraan Hashmi’s 2008 film was based on the rampant betting in cricket. The film was successful in capturing the changes from the world of match-fixing to cricket in the best possible way and made on a budget of 10 crores at the box office, the film earned 32 crores. At the same time, the film Worldwide had earned 44 crores.

Azhar

Azhar, a biopic on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, was a miserably failed film. The film focused on Azharuddin’s match-fixing allegations and his love life with Sangeeta Bijlani, but the film was rejected by critics and audiences. Emraan Hashmi’s casting in the film was also termed as a misfit. However, it was in the news a lot since the announcement of the film. Made on a budget of 35 crores, the film earned 33 crores. At the same time, the film Worldwide had earned 56 crores.

