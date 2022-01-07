83 Box Office – Ranveer Singh’s film will soon enter 100 crore club, know the total earnings! 83 Box Office – Ranveer Singh’s film to enter 100 crore club soon

All set to hit the 100 crore club

His tweet read, “83TheFilm Week 2- Friday 4.36 cr, Saturday 7.73 cr, Sunday 7.31 cr, Monday 2.01 cr, Tuesday 1.52 cr. Total: 94.80 cr.” I am fully ready to hit the entry.

till the 13th day

Although these figures are till the 13th day. On Wednesday, this film surprised people by doing a business of 1.2 crores. It is certain that if theaters were not closed in many places due to Corona epidemic in the country, then the condition of this film would have been different.

Based on 83 Cricket World Cup

Ranveer Singh was seen in the lead role in this film and he played the role of Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the 83 Cricket World Cup and throws light on the problems of that time.

long starcast

Due to the long starcast, this film had reached the long budget and after that it was being said that the film could go into loss.

workfront

On the workfront, Ranveer Singh is very busy with his upcoming projects and he is working hard.