83 box office report Day 11, Ranveer Singh’s film records huge drop on second Monday | 83 box office report – 11th day collection of Ranveer Singh’s film

huge budget

Even though these figures are not less at the time of Kovid. But according to the huge budget of 83, it is disappointing. The budget of this film is being told up to 250 crores.

100 crore is difficult

If trade pundits are to be believed, now it is difficult for the film to enter the 100 crore club in India. It is also surprising to see this condition of a big film released on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Let us tell you, most of the films released on Christmas are included in Bollywood’s highest-grossing films.

150 crores before release

Makers have earned up to 150 crores through music rights, satellite rights, digital rights before the film’s release. In such a situation, the film had to earn at least 150 crores in India to be a hit, but alas, the film could not reach there either.

Spiderman and Pushpa’s fierce fight

One of the main reasons for the low collection of 83 is also Spiderman and Pushpa. Both these films were released a week before 83.. But both of them have such havoc that it is earning till date. Spiderman has crossed the 202 crore mark in India, while only the Hindi version of Pushpa has reached 65 crores.

cinema halls closed in delhi

On the previous day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of cinema halls in Delhi. This decision has been taken in view of the increasing cases of Kovid in the country. In such a situation, it is nothing less than a setback for 83. Delhi is a big market for the earnings of Hindi films, which has now closed for 83. In other states also changes are being brought again in the guidelines regarding Kovid.