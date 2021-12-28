83 box office report Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s film disappoints, it’s tough to enter 100 crore club now. 83 Box Office Report – Collection disappointed on the fourth day too, Ranveer Singh’s entry in 100 crore club difficult

Christmas holidays not availed

The film was released on the occasion of Christmas. Films released at this time generally earn bumpers. Most of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films have Christmas releases. In such a situation, 83 could not take advantage of this holiday season also.

getting a collision

One of the main reasons for the low collection of 83 is also Spiderman and Pushpa. Both these films were released a week before 83.. But both of them have such havoc that it is earning till date. Spiderman has crossed the 175 crore mark in India, while only the Hindi version of Pushpa has reached 40 crore.

100 crore club

It is difficult for the film to reach the 100 crore mark now. By the second weekend, the film can reach 85-90 crores, after that the journey of the film will be very difficult.

shahid kapoor movie

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is releasing on 31st December. After which the screen of 83 will also be reduced. So, now only two days were left to earn in the full capacity of the film. Jersey is also a film made on cricket, obviously its impact is going to be huge on 83.

screen release

83 was released on 3741 screens across the country, which is a lot in today’s time. Despite being 50-60 percent in many cities, the film was expected to collect 60-65 crores till the first weekend, while the film was reduced to 47 crores.

