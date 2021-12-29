83 box office report Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s film collection drops on Tuesday, one of the biggest flops of 2021 | 83 Box Office Report – Collection dropped on the fifth day, included in the biggest flops of 2021
budget and revenue
The budget of 83 is being told up to 125-130 crores. In such a situation, the film had to collect at least 150 crores to be a hit. But now this difficulty seems impossible.
Spiderman and Pushpa’s fierce fight
One of the main reasons for the low collection of 83 is also Spiderman and Pushpa. Both these films were released a week before 83.. But both of them have such havoc that it is earning till date. Spiderman has crossed the 175 crore mark in India, while only the Hindi version of Pushpa has reached 40 crore.
cinema halls closed in delhi
On the previous day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of cinema halls in Delhi. This decision has been taken in view of the increasing cases of Kovid in the country. In such a situation, it is nothing less than a setback for 83. Delhi is a big market for the earnings of Hindi films, which has now closed for 83.
Christmas holidays not availed
The film was released on the occasion of Christmas. Films released at this time generally earn bumpers. Most of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films have Christmas releases. In such a situation, 83 could not take advantage of this holiday season also.
screen release
83 was released on 3741 screens across the country, which is a lot in today’s time. Despite being 50-60 percent in many cities, the film was expected to collect 60-65 crores till the first weekend, while the film was reduced to 47 crores.
Lifetime Collection!
Looking at the current figures, the lifetime collection of the film can be reduced to 95-100 crores. After which the film will be counted in the category of box office flop.
