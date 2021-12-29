83 box office report Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s film collection drops on Tuesday, one of the biggest flops of 2021 | 83 Box Office Report – Collection dropped on the fifth day, included in the biggest flops of 2021

budget and revenue

The budget of 83 is being told up to 125-130 crores. In such a situation, the film had to collect at least 150 crores to be a hit. But now this difficulty seems impossible.

Spiderman and Pushpa’s fierce fight

One of the main reasons for the low collection of 83 is also Spiderman and Pushpa. Both these films were released a week before 83.. But both of them have such havoc that it is earning till date. Spiderman has crossed the 175 crore mark in India, while only the Hindi version of Pushpa has reached 40 crore.

cinema halls closed in delhi

On the previous day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of cinema halls in Delhi. This decision has been taken in view of the increasing cases of Kovid in the country. In such a situation, it is nothing less than a setback for 83. Delhi is a big market for the earnings of Hindi films, which has now closed for 83.

Christmas holidays not availed

The film was released on the occasion of Christmas. Films released at this time generally earn bumpers. Most of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films have Christmas releases. In such a situation, 83 could not take advantage of this holiday season also.

